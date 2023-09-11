Dev Anand birth centenary: Film Heritage Foundation announces 2-day festival

Written by Aikantik Bag September 11, 2023 | 01:37 pm 2 min read

'Dev Anand@100 - Forever Young' is happening on September 23 and 24

The Film Heritage Foundation (FHF) has announced a two-day film festival titled Dev Anand@100 - Forever Young, to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of legendary actor Dev Anand. The event will take place on September 23 and 24, 2023, across 30 cities and 55 theaters in India, showcasing four of his milestone films.

Restoration of Anand's iconic films

Dev Anand@100 - Forever Young will mark the first time a government body has collaborated with a not-for-profit organization for a film festival of this scale. The restoration of the films was bankrolled by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting as part of the National Film Heritage Mission. It is a joint endeavor between the National Film Development Corporation of India and FHF, along with screening partners INOX and PVR.

List of films to be screened at the festival

The FHF has curated a collection of four impeccable films for the festival: CID (1956), Guide (1965), Jewel Thief (1967), and Johny Mera Naam (1970). Often referred to as the Gregory Peck of India, Anand starred in iconic films like Hum Dono and Tere Ghar Ke Samne. The festival aims to pay tribute to his legacy and contribution to Indian cinema, providing contemporary audiences with an opportunity to reminisce about his youthful charisma on celluloid.

