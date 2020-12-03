Former actress Tina Ambani has shared a heartfelt post for late superstar Dev Anand, remembering him on his death anniversary. Sharing an old picture with him, she wrote, "Thank you for believing in me Dev sa'ab." Dev Anand, widely called the first evergreen hero of Bollywood, bid adieu to the world on December 3, 2011. Here is more on this.

Details Your absence is felt deeply: Tina

Tina, who had made her acting debut alongside Dev Anand, paid tribute to him through an emotional post on his ninth death anniversary. She wrote, "A toast to the man who opened the door to a world of possibility, creativity and discovery for me. Thank you for believing in me Dev sa'ab. And thank you for the memories. Your absence is felt deeply (sic)."

Instagram Post Here is her Instagram post

Instagram post A post shared by tinaambaniofficial on December 3, 2020 at 7:41 pm IST

Debut Tina starred with Dev Anand in 'Des Pardes' in 1978

Tina had made her debut in Bollywood alongside Dev Anand in Des Pardes in 1978. The movie, produced and directed by the late legendary actor, also starred Pran, Ajit Khan, Amjad Khan, Shreeram Lagoo, Tom Alter, Bindu, Prem Chopra, AK Hangal, and Mehmood. Tina and Dev Anand also worked together in movies like Man Pasand, Lootmaar, and others.

Life Accounting firm to Bollywood: Dev Anand's journey

Though Dev Anand was one of the most celebrated and successful actors, acting was not his first choice. He had started his career working as a clerk in an accounting firm before entering Bollywood. After getting inspired by Ashok Kumar's work, he aspired to become an actor. Apart from being an actor, he also worked as a producer and screenwriter.

Career Dev Anand's film career spanned over 60 years