'Captain America' to 'Snowpiercer': Chris Evans's best performances

Written by Namrata Ganguly September 11, 2023 | 01:18 pm 2 min read

Chris Evans's best movies

You cannot not mention the iconic Marvel superhero Captain America when you talk about Chris Evans. But, before, after, and even while he took on the red, white, and royal blue suit to save the world as an Avenger, he delivered a wide range of performances beyond the action sequences that prove his versatility. We have assembled some of his top performances here.

'Sunshine' (2007)

Danny Boyle's 2007 sci-fi film Sunshine stars Evans, Cillian Murphy, Rose Byrne, Cliff Curtis, Michelle Yeoh, Benedict Wong, and Hiroyuki Sanada, among others. Set in 2050, the film follows a crew of international astronauts who set out on a perilous mission to bomb the sun with a nuclear ignition to stop it from dying. Evans plays one of the astronauts, Mace.

'Scott Pilgrim vs. the World' (2010)

Directed by Edgar Wright, the 2010 fantasy comedy action film Scott Pilgrim vs. the World is a fun and unique film mixed with video game aesthetics. When Scott Pilgrims (Michael Cera) falls in love with Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), he has to defeat seven of her evil exes to win her heart. Evans appears as the most villainous evil among them.

'Snowpiercer' (2013)

Set in a dystopian future, Bong Joon Ho's politically charged sci-fi action drama film Snowpiercer shows what happens when the last of humanity is a group of people separated by class stuck together in a train that travels around the world without stopping. As a much grayer hero than Captain America, Evans plays a revolutionary who challenges the maker of the class system.

'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' (2014)

Evans first embodied the Marvel Comic character Steve Rogers aka Captain America in the 2011 film Captain America: The First Avenger and rose to global prominence. But his portrayal in the 2014 film Captain America: The Winter Soldier has a lot more depth and vulnerability as he faces some harsh realities and realizes that his best friend is now a deadly killer.

'Knives Out' (2019)

In Rian Johnson's 2019 whodunit crime comedy-drama film Knives Out, Evans as Ransom Drysdale breaks out from his superhero characters and delivers one of his best performances. The film follows detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) investigating the murder of the patriarch of an eccentric wealthy family. Evans is the entitled grandson of the rich patriarch who is being interrogated as one of the suspects.

