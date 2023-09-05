Top 5 food documentaries to watch on OTT

Written by Namrata Ganguly September 05, 2023 | 05:58 pm 2 min read

With the OTT boom over the years, there is no scarcity of global content. From culinary adventures that traverse the globe to foods available in streets and hidden lanes, there is a treasure trove of food documentaries available on various OTT platforms. These documentaries not only tantalize our taste buds but every frame is a window into the culinary world.

'Jiro Dreams of Sushi' (Amazon Prime Video)

The 2011 documentary film Jiro Dreams of Sushi follows 97-year-old Jiro Ono, the most famous sushi chef in Tokyo who owns an award-winning eatery Sukiyabashi Jiro, as per Amazon. His restaurant, located inside a subway station, has 10 seats and a plate costs $300 and is also legendary among Tokyo foodies. It apparently takes months to get a reservation at the restaurant.

'Chef's Table' (Netflix)

The six-volume Netflix docuseries Chef's Table follows the journey of chefs to their signature dishes. Some of the most well-known international chefs are featured in the docuseries with a glimpse into their lives and kitchens. Each episode centers on a different chef and offers a distinctive look into their lives, skills, and passion from their personal slice of culinary paradise.

'Sour Grapes' (Amazon)

Sour Grapes is a bit different from the usual food documentaries that follow a chef or are about making a certain cuisine. Sour Grapes is a crime documentary that gives a rare glimpse into the exceptional wine auction market. It focuses on a fraudster who befriended the powerful and wealthy and eventually sold millions of dollars worth of fake wine through reputable auction houses.

'Salt Fat Acid Heat' (Netflix)

As per Netflix, Salt Fat Acid Heat follows cook and author Samin Nosrat who travels to home kitchens of Italy, the southern islands of Japan, Yucatán in Mexico, and Berkeley's Chez Panisse, among other places "to demystify and explore the central principles of what makes food delicious and how each of us can easily incorporate those elements into every dish."

'Street Food' (Netflix)

This Netflix docuseries Street Food will transport you to some of the most vibrant cities in the world across Asia, the USA, and Latin America. It explores the "rich culture of street food all over the globe," as per the streaming giant. Each episode highlights "the stories of perseverance and culture that bring life to each country's cuisine," reads Netflix's synopsis.

