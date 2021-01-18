Last updated on Jan 18, 2021, 12:35 am

Marvel is filled with larger-than-life characters. We all know the usual roster of superheroes, who have great powers and incredible stories. But they are not the most powerful beings in the universe. Taking hints from various mythologies, Marvel has a big collection of gods. And, you will be surprised to know that it is not just about Thor, Loki, and other Asgardian gods.

Celestials Celestials are god-like beings who helped in forming the universe

The Celestials are an ancient cosmic race with unclear origin. Although technically not gods, these creatures with god-like powers helped to form the universe and the beings within it. They are responsible for ensuring that life continues throughout the cosmos, and new worlds are seeded when necessary. Known for the creation of Eternals and Deviants, Celestials are no less than gods.

Gaea Thor's biological mother: Gaea's essence embodied in all living beings

Gaea, also known as Mother Earth, is one of the Elder Gods, whose essence is embodied in all living beings. Fun fact: She is also the biological mother of Thor. Drawing inspiration from Greek, Norse, and Egyptian mythology, this character's exceptional powers lie in life and renewal. Recently, Gaea has become a member of an Asgardian triumvirate called the All-Mother, alongside Freyja and Idunn.

Death Death seeks the 'death' of the entire universe

The physical manifestation of Death is a woman named Mistress Death, who can't be defeated since death is constant and unwavering. However, this entity seeks the "death" of the entire universe, not just the end of one's life cycle. Her agenda has most famously utilized Thanos, whose love for her makes him use the Infinity Gauntlet to end all lives. And, we stand witness!

Living Tribunal Living Tribunal keeps the Multiverse in constant balance

Living Tribunal is an immensely powerful humanoid, who keeps the Multiverse in a constant state of balance between good and bad. Basically, he is the powerful judge of all creations whose presence transcends time and space. Depending on the situation, he can destroy a planet to ensure equilibrium in the Multiverse. The three faces of this cosmic being represent equity, necessity, and revenge.

One-Above-All The One-Above-All is the creator of the Marvel Multiverse