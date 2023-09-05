'X-Men' movies must be watched in this chronological order

Entertainment

'X-Men' movies must be watched in this chronological order

Written by Namrata Ganguly September 05, 2023 | 06:09 pm 3 min read

'X-Men' movies must be watched in order

It's been over 20 years since Marvel brought the X-Men franchise to the big screens and since then Marvel fans have been hooked on the film series. There are 13 movies in the franchise including origin stories of the popular comic characters Wolverine, Deadpool, and Dark Phoenix, sequels, and spinoffs, but understanding the order might be difficult. Here's how you should watch it.

'X-Men: First Class' and 'X-Men: Days of Future Past'

You should begin with the 2011 film X-Men: First Class followed by the 2014 film X-Men: Days of Future Past. Set in the 1960s, First Class shows how Charles Xavier and Erik Lehnsherr aka Magneto work together and the team X-Men gets created. The second shows Wolverine sent back in time by the X-Men in a desperate attempt to alter the past.

'X-Men Origins: Wolverine' and 'X-Men: Apocalypse'

Next, you get to unveil the origin story of Wolverine aka James Logan in the 2009 film X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Beginning in 1845 with young Logan, the story mostly takes place in 1979. The 2016 film X-Men: Apocalypse, set in the 1980s, is the next one. In this, the X-Men face an ancient superhuman mutant, En Sabah Nur, who wreaks havoc on the planet.

'Dark Phoenix' and 'X-Men'

Set in 1992, next on the line is the 2019 film Dark Phoenix starring Sophie Turner in the titular role. It narrates the origin story of Jean Grey, how she gains extraordinary powers and becomes the Dark Phoenix. Though released as the first installment, X-Men must be watched sixth. Set in 2000, the film introduced the Brotherhood of Mutants led by Magneto.

'X2: X-Men United' and 'X-Men: The Last Stand'

A sequel to X-Men, the 2003 film X2: X-Men United is set in the same year as the real world. In this, Professor X is kidnapped by anti-mutant Colonel William Stryker and X-Men join hands with their nemesis. In the 2006 film X-Men: The Last Stand, X-Men battle it out after Grey (played by Famke Beumer Janssen) turns dark and teams up with Magneto.

'The Wolverine' and 'Deadpool'

The 2013 film The Wolverine follows the titular character as he comes to Japan to see an old friend he once saved, but finds himself caught up in a yakuza and mutants' conspiracy. Starring Ryan Reynolds in the titular character, the 2006 film Deadpool, the origin story of Deadpool from a guy diagnosed with cancer, is popular for its comedic timing.

'The New Mutants' and 'Deadpool 2'

The 2020 film The New Mutants introduces fans to five new young mutants discovering their powers who fight to leave their captivity and save themselves as they learn to control their powers. The 2018 film Deadpool 2 follows the titular character time-traveling to X-Men Origins: Wolverine and assembling a team of mutant outlaws to protect a kid with supernatural powers.

'Logan'

Logan takes place in 2029 and ties the entire X-Men film series together neatly. Set in the future world where mutants are almost extinct, it follows an old and weary Logan living a quiet life. But, he has to rescue Laura, a mutant child being sought by scientists, when she asks for assistance. Next, watch Deadpool 3 which is eyeing a May 2024 release.

Share this timeline