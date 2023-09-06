Janmashtami 2023: Songs that are perfect for 'Dahi Handi'

Entertainment

Janmashtami 2023: Songs that are perfect for 'Dahi Handi'

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale September 06, 2023 | 02:10 am 2 min read

A look at five Hindi songs that should be on your 'Dahi Handi' playlist

The joy of celebrating festivals can never with complete without the tadka of Bollywood music, which has a number for every Indian festival. As we celebrate Krishna Janmashtami or Janmashtami on Wednesday (September 6), we can't overlook the playful Dahi Handi celebration that comes along with it. To mark that, here are songs you should have in your playlist.

'Govinda Aala Re'

If there is one song that is synonymous with the celebrations of Dahi Handi, it is none other than Govinda Aala Re from the 1963 movie Bluffmaster. Picturized on Shammi Kapoor, the song has rightly become a Dahi Handi anthem over the decades. Composed by the iconic music composer duo of Kalyanji-Anandji, the song was sung by Mohammed Rafi.

'Mach Gaya Shor Sari Nagri Re'

After the humongous success of Govinda Aala Re, the Hindi music industry gave us another gem in the form of Mach Gaya Shor Sari Nagri Re. From the 1982 movie Khud-Daar, the song was picturized on Amitabh Bachchan and Parveen Babi. The song was composed by Rajesh Roshan and was sung by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar. It is equally popular among the Govindas.

'Chandi Ki Daal Par Sone Ka Mor'

Much before Main Hoon Hero Tera, Hangover, and more recently, Jee Rahe The Hum, Salman Khan lent his voice to a song in the 1999 movie Hello Brother. Directed by his younger brother Sohail Khan, the film's song, Chandi Ki Daal Par Sone Ka Mor, a Dahi Handi song sequence picturized on Khan and Rani Mukerji, was a duet between him and Alka Yagnik.

'Go Go Govinda'

Actor-dancer-filmmaker Prabhu Deva and actor Sonakshi Sinha paired up for a fun song titled Go Go Govinda in OMG - Oh My God! Released in 2012, the peppy track is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Aman Trikha while the music is a composition of Himesh Reshammiya. It was produced under T-Series's label and is one of the most popular songs of recent times.

Poll Which among these is a more popular song?

'Govinda Ala Re' 0% 'Mach Gaya Shor Sari Nagri' 0% Poll is completed

Share this timeline