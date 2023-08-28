'A million times yes!' Lauren Gottlieb-Tobias Jones are now engaged

Entertainment

'A million times yes!' Lauren Gottlieb-Tobias Jones are now engaged

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 28, 2023 | 04:14 pm 2 min read

'ABCD' fame Lauren Gottlieb announces her engagement to long-term boyfriend Tobias Jones

Lauren Gottlieb is officially off the market now! On Monday, the dancer-actor-performer, who rose to fame with Remo D'Souza's Anybody Can Dance (ABCD) film franchise, announced her engagement to long-term boyfriend Tobias Jones on Instagram. The couple shared some enchanting photos on social media from their proposal, radiating love and happiness, and of course, sending fans into a frenzy. Congratulations to the newly engaged couple!

'The good part has only just begun...'

In a series of pictures shared on Instagram—Gottlieb looked stunning donning an orange-red off-shoulder dress. Accompanying these images was a long heartfelt note that read, "A million times yes and officially forever. I'm the luckiest girl in the world to be your fiancé. The good part has only just begun. Tobias, you are the man of my dreams!!" The dancer also showcased her custom diamond engagement ring, featuring a rectangular solitaire on a platinum band, adorned with delicate small diamonds.

Take a look at these awe-inspiring beautiful images

Instagram post A post shared by laurengottlieb on August 28, 2023 at 3:23 pm IST

Fans and colleagues rushed to congratulate the happy couple

The couple's engagement took place in the exotic locale of Aruba. Jones, poured his heart out for his partner, and expressed, "You are the most beautiful person inside and out and I am truly blessed that I get to spend the rest of my life with you..." As the couple posted the images, an outpouring of congratulations flooded the comment section, with actors Karanvir Bohra, Drashti Dhami, and Mouni Roy extending their warm wishes.

When Gottlieb made her relationship Insta-official

In August 2022, Gottlieb made her relationship with video creator and director Jones Insta-official by sharing heartwarming pictures of the two. Speaking to a news portal back then, the actor expressed that she had never experienced a love quite like this before. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Gottlieb captured headlines with her incredible performance on Naatu Naatu from RRR at the 95th Academy Awards, which also featured singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava.

Lauren's past rumored romance with Punit Pathak

Before finding love with Jones, Gottlieb was rumored to be dating choreographer and dancer partner Punit Pathak from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. The duo's on-screen chemistry sparked speculation when they were cast together in the dance film ABCD. However, Pathak's marriage to his long-term girlfriend Nidhi Moony Singh in 2020 ultimately laid to rest all the speculations surrounding their relationship.

Share this timeline