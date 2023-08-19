#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Ghoomer' fizzles out, makes less than Rs. 1cr

Written by Isha Sharma August 19, 2023 | 02:30 pm 2 min read

'Ghoomer' earned less than Rs.1cr on Friday

Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher starrer Ghoomer has fizzled out at the box office on its opening day, reportedly earning less than Rs. 1cr. Directed by R Balki, the sports drama also features Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi in supporting roles. Notably, it is pitted against OMG 2 and Gadar 2 at the box office, both of which have been doing well commercially.

Why does this story matter?

Ghoomer marked Bachchan's return to theaters after Manmarziyaan, which was released in 2018. Balki's frequent collaborator Amitabh Bachchan also featured in a cameo, while this was Azmi's first association with Balki. Ghoomer is also special for Kher in ways more than one since she has played cricket professionally earlier, and the role of batswoman-spinner Anina Dixit in the film was tailor-made for her.

'Ghoomer' may pick up pace on weekend

Per industry tracker Sacnilk, Ghoomer just earned Rs. 85 lakh on Friday, with the maximum occupancy registered during night shows (35.58%). The overall opening-day occupancy stood at 19.93%. Sacnilk has predicted that the film may pick up the pace on Saturday and earn around Rs. 1.2cr. This seems possible since Ghoomer largely received positive reviews for the lead actors' performances and the storytelling.

Story of indefatigable batter-turned-spinner

Ghoomer follows the life of Anina (Kher), a terrific batter preparing for her debut in Team India. However, things take a turn for the worse when she loses her dominant right hand in a harrowing accident, and an alcoholic ex-cricketer, Paddy (Bachchan), successfully coaches her to become a left-handed spinner instead. Bedi plays her childhood friend and love interest, Jeet.

Know about sportsperson who inspired 'Ghoomer'

Ghoomer is inspired by the life of Olympian Károly Takács (who has also been acknowledged in the credits). He won two Olympic golds in pistol shooting with his left hand after his right one suffered an injury due to the explosion of a grenade. He scripted history at the 1948 Summer Olympics and the 1952 Summer Olympics. Takács passed away in Budapest in 1976.

