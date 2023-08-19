#BoxOfficeCollection: 'OMG 2' breaks Akshay's dry spell; eyeing Rs. 100cr

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale August 19, 2023

'OMG 2' likely to cross Rs. 100cr in India this weekend

After delivering back-to-back flops at the box office, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is finally tasting success. His latest release, OMG 2, co-starring Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam Dhar, has been witnessing a decent run at the box office. After completing eight days in the theaters and collecting Rs. 91 crore, the movie is now set to enter the Rs. 100 crore club soon.

Why does this story matter?

Directed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 is a sequel to OMG - Oh My God!, which was released in 2012. The original film, which starred Kumar along with Paresh Rawal and Mithun Chakraborty, was also a success at the box office. The standalone sequel featured Kumar as Lord Shiva and Tripathi as his devotee, while Gautam Dhar essayed the role of a lawyer.

'OMG 2's 2nd Friday collections stood at Rs. 6 crore

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, OMG 2 made a business of Rs. 6.03 crore on its second Friday (August 18), a slight increase from the Rs. 5.58 it collected on Thursday. Released on August 11, the film went on to collect a total of Rs. 85.05 crore (nett) in India in the first week.

Collections to near Rs. 100 crore on Saturday

Sacnilk's report also suggested that OMG 2 will see a further jump in collections on Saturday. It is reportedly estimated to earn around Rs. 8 crore on its second Saturday, taking the total collections to over Rs. 99 crore. By Sunday, it may cross the Rs. 100 crore mark, and enter the prestigious club. OMG 2 was released alongside Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2.

Kumar's previous films, their BO performance

Kumar's last few films have failed to perform well at the box office. While his first post-pandemic release, Sooryavanshi (2021), collected Rs. 318 crore (gross worldwide), his next few releases, including Bachchan Paandey (2022), Samrat Prithviraj, and Raksha Bandhan, were box office failures. Ram Setu and Selfiee were also a disappointment for the actor in terms of the BO numbers.

