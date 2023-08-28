Miss Diva Universe, choreographer Shweta Sharda's journey in showbiz

Entertainment

Miss Diva Universe, choreographer Shweta Sharda's journey in showbiz

Written by Isha Sharma August 28, 2023 | 03:36 pm 2 min read

Shweta Sharda has won the Miss Diva Universe 2023 title. Congratlations!

On Sunday, choreographer and model Shweta Sharda was crowned the Miss Diva Universe 2023 during the beauty pageant finale held in Mumbai. She was crowned by Divita Rai, who was Miss Diva Universe 2022. Sharda, who hails from Chandigarh﻿, will now represent India at the 72nd Miss Universe pageant, which is scheduled to take place in El Salvador in November 2023.

She was raised by a single mother

Per reports, Sharda (22) spent most of her time in Chandigarh and moved to Mumbai at 16 to pursue her goal of becoming a professional dancer. She was raised by a single mother and during the Q&A round of the finale, named her mother as the most influential person in her life. She's reportedly currently pursuing her graduation through Indira Gandhi National Open University.

Her talent helped her land work on dance shows

Sharda's determination and talent have taken her places in life. Reportedly a self-taught dancer, Sharda has been a part of several premier dance reality series, such as Dance+, Dance Deewane, and Dance India Dance (DID). In addition to that, she also partook in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa as a choreographer. She once said that "teaching dance to India's most loveable actors" was her proudest moment.

Did you spot her in the music video 'Mast Aankhein'?

Sharda's work has earned her fame and prominence on social media. She is currently followed by 442K followers on Instagram, where she often posts her professional modeling photos and brand endorsements. Earlier this year, she appeared in the music video of the song Mast Aankhein, where she shared the screen with Shantanu Maheshwari (Gangubai Kathiawadi). It was sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Tulsi Kumar.

These are the issues Sharda deeply cares about

Sharda told Femina Beauty Paegants, "I'm deeply passionate about environmental conservation and empowering underprivileged youth. With this platform, I intend to raise awareness about sustainable practices and initiate community-driven initiatives to protect our planet. I also aim to create mentorship programs for disadvantaged young individuals, offering guidance and opportunities for personal growth." She is also passionate about raising awareness about animal care.

Share this timeline