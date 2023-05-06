Lifestyle

5 beautiful hairdos for curly-haired women

May 06, 2023

Experiment your curly hair with these simple hairstyles

Girl, flaunt those curls! Curls are in trend now, and curly-haired beauties have all the reasons to steal the spotlight. While many try different techniques to curl their hair, some are blessed with natural curls. Although it may not always be easy to manage them, there are some curly hair-friendly hairdos you can try. Here are some suggestions if you are up for it.

Braided headband

This is an easy-to-do hairstyle. However, for smooth braiding, make sure your hair is wet. Create a deep side part while your hair is damp. Now braid along the hairline towards the opposite temple. When you get past your ear, pin the braid beneath the rest of your hair. And voila! You are ready.

Scarf braid

Take your scarf and fold it in half lengthwise. Braid your hair down the crown of the head by incorporating the scarf as you would a third section of hair. Use the excess scarf to tie the rest of your hair into a low bun leaving the ends dangling. Pin the scarf to make sure it stays in place.

Half-up bun

Get your hair into a ponytail and anchor it with a band. Then, divide your hair into two sections. Wrap one around the base of the ponytail and clip it. Wrap the second section around the first and secure it with a pin. Then gently tuck the bun around with your fingers to give it a full rounded shape.

Side curls

This is a perfect hairstyle for those who have bouncy curls. Part your hair normally. Then take a small section of hair on one side of your face and start braiding it towards the crown of your head. Pin the braided hair to the back between the layers of the hair. Let your curls cover up the pins. And you are good to go.

Slicked-back ponytail

Apply a lightweight styling gel on your hair. Then, with a boar bristle brush, pull the top section of your hair back into a sleek ponytail and tie it with a hair tie. For extra volume, ruffle the back a bit with your fingers. This hairstyle allows you to put your curls down while keeping them out of your face.