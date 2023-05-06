Lifestyle

5 souvenirs from Bulgaria you absolutely need to take home

Bulgaria is a hidden gem in Europe, with a fascinating history and stunning natural beauty. Visiting this country is like stepping back in time. The country's ancient ruins, traditional villages, and historic landmarks offer a glimpse into its captivating past. If you are wondering what to bring back from your Bulgaria trip, we have got you covered with this list of five must-buy souvenirs.

Rose oil-based products

Bulgaria is well-known for rose oil and is likely the world's largest producer. The oil is extracted from the rare rose type Rosa Damascena. Since the Middle Ages, rose oil has been utilized as the basic element in cosmetics and fragrances around the world. You can consider buying rose oil-based soaps, body lotions, massage oil, face mask, aroma oils, and much more.

Lokum

Lokum, also known as Turkish Delight, is a sweet, gelatinous candy that is popular in Turkey and other parts of the Middle East, as well as in the Balkans, including Bulgaria. Bulgarian lokum is made with rosewater, and sometimes with added nuts or fruit. Popularly known as "rahat lokum" in Bulgaria, it is often served as a dessert or snack with tea or coffee.

Rakia

Rakia, a traditional alcoholic drink in Bulgaria and other Balkan countries, is a fruit-based brandy that is typically made from fermented grapes. Bring home with you a bottle of this quintessential Bulgarian spirit that has been an important part of the country's culture. The drink is often served at weddings and festivals as a digestif and has been an important part of social gatherings.

Martenitsi

Martenitsi is worn as bracelets with red and white woolen yarns. It is given to friends, family, and loved ones on March 1, the day of Baba Marta, a traditional Bulgarian holiday that marks the coming of spring. The red and white yarns of the Martenitsi symbolize health, happiness, and luck, and are believed to protect the wearer from the evil eye.

Hand-painted religious icons

The art of hand-painted religious icons in Bulgaria has its roots in the Byzantine Empire, which had a significant influence on the country's art and culture. These paintings are known for their rich colors and intricate details. The paintings that are created using genuine gold leaf can be quite expensive. However, you can find many reproductions and replicas available that are more affordable.