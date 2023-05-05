Lifestyle

5 cooling desserts to try this summer

Written by Sneha Das May 05, 2023, 07:44 pm 2 min read

These desserts are a must-have during summer

Summer season is here and it's time to indulge in some cool and light food to keep our stomachs cool and prevent any health issues. Instead of gorging on fried and oily foods, switch to cooling and refreshing drinks, desserts, and seasonal fruits to cool keep yourself cool on scorching days. Here are five delicious cooling desserts to try this summer.

Royal falooda

Mix cornflour with water and boil the mixture. Pour iced water into another pan. Sieve and press the cornflour paste with a spoon into the iced water, mix, and keep aside for 30 minutes. Add rose syrup to a glass. Pour milk into it along with crushed ice. Top it with isabgol seeds and falooda. Add vanilla ice cream and serve chilled.

Eggless mango mousse

Saute fresh ripe mango pulp, sugar, and cinnamon in a pan. Sprinkle gelatine over water and mix well. Cook the mango mixture in a pan, stirring it continuously. Add soaked gelatine, stir well, and remove from heat. Add lemon juice, mix, and pour into glasses. Beat cream and sugar and pipe the mixture into the glass. Garnish with mango slices, refrigerate, and serve chilled.

Fresh fruit parfait

Blend together pomegranate juice, sugar, mint leaves, and yogurt. Transfer it to a bowl and whisk well until light and fluffy. Refrigerate the mixture for some time. Add chopped apples, kiwi, pineapple, strawberries, and grapes to a glass. Pour the chilled yogurt-pomegranate juice mix over the fruits. Top the parfait with vanilla ice cream and chopped pistachios and almonds and serve chilled.

Malai kulfi

This rich and creamy kulfi is perfect for summer afternoons. Simmer milk in a wide-bottomed pan. Add cream to it and mix well while stirring continuously. Add condensed milk and saffron strands along with cardamom seeds and dry fruit mixture and mix everything well. Let the mixture cool. Transfer to matkas and refrigerate overnight. Garnish with nuts and dry fruits and serve chilled.

Jamun mint popsicles

This tarty and purple-hued summery jamun mint popsicle is the perfect sweet chilled snack to enjoy on a Sunday afternoon. Blend deseeded jamuns with sugar, lime juice, and fresh mint leaves. Strain the mixture and pour it into popsicle molds. Place a stick into the molds and freeze for three hours. Demold, garnish with mint leaves, and serve chilled.