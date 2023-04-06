Lifestyle

National Burrito Day: 5 recipes to celebrate this flavorsome occasion

The US is celebrating National Burrito Day on April 6 this year and we believe it is the perfect occasion to savor some burritos (or should we say bae-ritos?). Being Mexico's favorite contribution to the world of food, this delightful offering is delicious to taste and easy to make. Seize the day by trying your hand at these five burrito recipes.

Vegan burrito

Grab some corn and black beans and mix them with cumin, paprika powder, lime juice, salt, and pepper. To this, add chopped green onions and cilantro. Mix well. On a tortilla wrap, put some cooked brown rice, followed by the corn mixture. Layer it all with salsa, lettuce, avocado, vegan sour cream, and vegan cheese. Fold its sides, cook slightly, and serve warm.

Chicken burrito

Season chicken with pepper, salt, chili, and cumin. Once done, cook it in oil until tender. Slice into strips. Drain and rinse boiled black beans. Now grab a tortilla wrap and place some cooked rice on it, followed by the chicken strips, black beans, and shredded cheese. Give it a burrito shape by folding its sides and then cook with butter for one-two minutes.

Vegetarian burrito

Saute some bell peppers and add some salt, chili flakes, and oregano to it. Now add tomato puree, black beans, and garnish with chopped parsley. The assembling begins! On a tortilla wrap, add some cooked rice and then pour the tomato puree mixture on it. Later, add lettuce, some yogurt, mayonnaise, and salsa. Fold in the edges, cook slightly on a pan, and enjoy!

Sweet potato burrito

Preheat oven to 200 degrees Celsius and roast a handful of sliced sweet potatoes. Meanwhile, in a pan, add onions, garlic, tomatoes, and black beans in oil and cook. Sprinkle some salt, pepper, paprika powder, and oregano. On a tortilla wrap, layer some cooked rice, sweet potatoes, black beans mixture, lemon juice, yogurt, and cilantro. Seal the sides, cook for 30 seconds, and relish!

Cheesy baked burrito

Make cheese sauce by cooking butter, flour, milk, shredded cheese, and salt until the mixture thickens. Now make your burrito's filling by cooking chicken, tomatoes, onions, green chilis, garlic, black beans, and cooked rice with butter and olive oil. Layer this mixture on a tortilla wrap and layer it all with the cheese sauce. Fold, bake it until golden brown, and savor.