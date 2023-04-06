Lifestyle

Happy birthday Paul Rudd! Discover his fitness and diet secrets

Written by Rishabh Raj Apr 06, 2023, 05:00 am 3 min read

Inside Paul Rudd's fitness, diet and skincare routine

The Ant-Man turns 54 today! Paul Rudd is a well-known American actor who we remember from his F.R.I.E.N.D.S. days as Mike. He is also famous for his role as Scott Lang, aka Ant-Man, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise. Despite his age, he appears much younger. As he celebrates his special day today, let's delve deeper to uncover the secrets of his youthfulness.

The transformation no one expected

Throughout most of his acting career, Paul Rudd was known for portraying relatable and friendly characters. If you imagined a superhero with bulging muscles and incredible strength, Rudd's name wouldn't typically come to mind. But that all changed when he took on the role of Ant-Man. To everyone's amazement, he showed off a remarkable transformation, revealing a toned and muscular body.

Ant-Man - the motivation behind his shredded physique

The 'Clueless' actor focuses on strength training

To get the shredded physique for his role as Ant-Man, Paul Rudd included both functional and weight training in his workout routine. This helped him improve his strength and perform superhero tasks like running, jumping, and combat. He used a combination of free weights, machines, and bodyweight exercises to achieve his fitness goals. Despite a busy schedule, Rudd remained dedicated to his workout routine.

Cardio has been a significant part of his workout routine

Rudd maintained a daily routine where he began his day with fasted cardio. He typically spent 40 minutes doing cardio exercises at the gym, which included using equipment like the treadmill, rowing machine, bike, or stepper. Afterward, he used to eat breakfast and moved on to strength training. Occasionally, he would add another round of cardio to his workout regimen.

Check out his age-defying physique

What does the actor's diet look like

Renowned celebrity nutritionist Carlton Colker worked with Rudd to guide him in his fitness journey. His diet consisted of everyday whole foods that are commonly found in American households. For protein, he ate eggs and lean meats, and for healthy fats, he snacked on nuts. Rudd made sure to include plenty of vegetables in his diet for essential vitamins and fiber.

Has Paul Rudd stopped aging?

Even at the age of 54, Rudd looks better than many people in their 20s. In fact, it is difficult to tell the difference between his older and younger versions. This could be attributed to his strict regimen of wearing sunscreen to protect his skin and abstaining from liquor and "anything fun" to maintain his impressive physique, according to Men's Health.

Paul Rudd is reverse-aging

