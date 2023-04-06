Lifestyle

Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Date, celebration, and significance

Written by Rishabh Raj Apr 06, 2023, 04:15 am 2 min read

Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

Mark your calendars! This year, Hanuman Jayanti will be observed on April 06. It is an occasion to commemorate the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman. The day holds immense significance among Hindus and is observed with great devotion. This day will be celebrated on the purnima tithi of shukla paksha in the Chaitra month, as per Drik Panchang. Know all about it here.

Date and time

The purnima tithi will commence at 9:19 am on April 05 and culminate at 10:04 am on April 06. Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated on different dates in different parts of India, mostly on the full moon day of the month of Chaitra as per the Hindu calendar. In some southern states like Kerala and Tamil Nadu, it is celebrated in the month of Dhanu.

Significance

Lord Hanuman, considered an incarnation of Lord Shiva, was born to Vanar Raj Kesari and his wife Anjani with the sole purpose of serving Lord Rama. It is believed that worshipping Lord Hanuman bestows great success and happiness upon his devotees. He is considered the epitome of loyalty and devotion, as he dedicated his life to serving Lord Rama.

Celebration

Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated with lots of excitement and devotion. People pay homage to Lord Hanuman by keeping a fast on this day. Many visit temples and set up bhandaras to share meals with the underprivileged. Devotees also organize Sundar Kaand Paath, bhajans, and kirtans to celebrate the occasion. It's a time for people to come together and spread joy and positivity all around!

Who is Lord Hanuman?

In Ramayana, Lord Hanuman played a vital role in helping Lord Rama defeat Ravana and rescue his wife Sita. He was the one who located Sita and reassured her of Lord Rama's safety. He also brought sanjeevni booti to save Lakshmana's life, who was wounded during the battle with Ravana. With Hanuman's help, Lord Rama emerged victorious in the battle of good over evil.

Devotees recite Hanuman Chalisa on this day

Tulsidas, an Indian poet from the 16th century, wrote Hanuman Chalisa in honor of Lord Hanuman. It is widely recited by devotees and is considered to be a powerful prayer that brings peace and positivity to the mind and soul. The Hanuman Chalisa is a 40-line hymn that praises the Lord, and has been translated into many languages.