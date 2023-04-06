Lifestyle

Hanuman Jayanti: Bhog recipes to prepare on this auspicious day

Written by Anujj Trehaan Apr 06, 2023, 10:59 am 2 min read

Offer the deity these tempting dishes

This year, April 6 is celebrated as Hanuman Jayanti. Today, which happens to be the Purnima tithi of shukla paksha in the Chaitra month, marks Lord Hanuman's birth anniversary and is celebrated with great fervor. On this auspicious occasion, check out these five lip-smacking foods to offer the deity for bhog and seek blessings.

Boondi ke ladoo

In a bowl, add gram flour and water. Now grab a strainer, pour this batter, place it over a pan heated with ghee, and let tiny drops (boondies) of the batter fall into it. Fry and then remove. Make sugar syrup by boiling water, sugar, and saffron until sticky. Combine the syrup with boondies and nuts. Let it dry and then make ladoo balls.

Kheer

Boil rice and milk in a pan and once done, allow the mixture to thicken by simmering it on a low flame. Now add sugar, cardamom, saffron, and your favorite dry fruits like raisins, almonds, and cashews. Keep stirring until the sugar gets completely dissolved. The kheer is ready! Transfer it to a dish and then offer it during pooja.

Suji kesari halwa

Melt ghee and then add sooji to it. Stir fry over low-medium flame until it becomes light brown and glossy. Separately, dissolve sugar in water by boiling the two. Once done, keep simmering for a few minutes. Add this sugar syrup to the sooji, followed by cardamom powder and a few strands of saffron. Boil the mixture until the liquid gets absorbed.

Imarti

Grind urad dhuli dal with some water and mix some drops of saffron color. Beat the dal until fluffy and allow it to ferment for four hours. Meanwhile, make a syrup by boiling sugar in water until the former gets dissolved. Add cardamom powder. Pipe the dal batter in ghee to make imarti shapes, fry, and then add them to the sugar syrup.

Chana gud

Heat some water in a pan and add jaggery powder to it. Mix well. Once the jaggery melts, cook until you attain a thick and syrupy consistency. To this, add some roasted chana after you have removed their skin. Mix well to coat the chana nicely with jaggery and then cook on high flame for some time. Let them cool on a plate.