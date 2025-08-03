Woman, boyfriend kill husband, dump body in drain

Delhi Police have arrested a woman and her boyfriend for allegedly murdering her husband and disposing of his body in a drain in Haryana's Sonipat . The accused are Soniya (34), a resident of Alipur, Delhi, and her boyfriend Rohit (28) from Sonipat. Another suspect in the case, Vijay, is still at large. The motive behind the murder was reportedly Soniya's affair with Rohit and Pritam's abusive behavior.

Crime details Pritam was a notorious criminal with over 10 cases The victim, Pritam Prakash (42), was a notorious criminal with over 10 cases against him. He was declared a proclaimed offender by the court. On July 5, 2024, after an argument with Soniya at her sister's house in Gannaur, Sonipat, Pritam left but returned later that night. Soniya then allegedly conspired with Vijay to kill Pritam and offered him ₹50,000 for the job.

Investigation begins Soniya conspired to kill Pritam That night, while Soniya slept on the terrace, Vijay killed Pritam and dumped his body in a drain near Agwanpur. He also sent a video of the body to Soniya via social media. On July 20, Soniya filed a missing complaint with Alipur Police, claiming her husband had gone out and never returned. The case raised suspicion when no financial or digital footprints of Pritam were found for several weeks.

Breakthrough moment How police cracked the case During the investigation, police traced Pritam's mobile number, which had become active after almost a year. Surveillance showed the phone was being used in Sonipat, leading them to Rohit. Initially misleading investigators, Rohit later confessed to his involvement in the crime and admitted that Soniya paid Vijay to kill Pritam. Haryana Police had found an unidentified male body in the area around this time, but couldn't identify it until Delhi Police made the connection nearly a year later.