Woman, boyfriend kill husband, dump body in drain
What's the story
Delhi Police have arrested a woman and her boyfriend for allegedly murdering her husband and disposing of his body in a drain in Haryana's Sonipat. The accused are Soniya (34), a resident of Alipur, Delhi, and her boyfriend Rohit (28) from Sonipat. Another suspect in the case, Vijay, is still at large. The motive behind the murder was reportedly Soniya's affair with Rohit and Pritam's abusive behavior.
Crime details
Pritam was a notorious criminal with over 10 cases
The victim, Pritam Prakash (42), was a notorious criminal with over 10 cases against him. He was declared a proclaimed offender by the court. On July 5, 2024, after an argument with Soniya at her sister's house in Gannaur, Sonipat, Pritam left but returned later that night. Soniya then allegedly conspired with Vijay to kill Pritam and offered him ₹50,000 for the job.
Investigation begins
Soniya conspired to kill Pritam
That night, while Soniya slept on the terrace, Vijay killed Pritam and dumped his body in a drain near Agwanpur. He also sent a video of the body to Soniya via social media. On July 20, Soniya filed a missing complaint with Alipur Police, claiming her husband had gone out and never returned. The case raised suspicion when no financial or digital footprints of Pritam were found for several weeks.
Breakthrough moment
How police cracked the case
During the investigation, police traced Pritam's mobile number, which had become active after almost a year. Surveillance showed the phone was being used in Sonipat, leading them to Rohit. Initially misleading investigators, Rohit later confessed to his involvement in the crime and admitted that Soniya paid Vijay to kill Pritam. Haryana Police had found an unidentified male body in the area around this time, but couldn't identify it until Delhi Police made the connection nearly a year later.
Aftermath
Rohit has been involved in 4 criminal cases
Soniya sold Pritam's auto rickshaw for ₹4.5 lakh and gave his mobile phone to Rohit. DNA samples from Haryana's post-mortem will now be used to identify the body conclusively. Soniya had married Pritam against their families' wishes when she was about 15 years old. They have three children together. Meanwhile, Rohit has been involved in four criminal cases related to murder and arms possession before getting married as a private cab driver while continuing his affair with Soniya.