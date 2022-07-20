India

Jharkhand: Pickup van driver crushes policewoman to death during checking

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jul 20, 2022, 09:37 pm

Role of cattle smugglers suspected in the killing.

A female sub-inspector Sandhya Topno was crushed to death by a pickup van driver during vehicle checking in Jharkhand's Ranchi on Wednesday. The incident took place in the wee hours in the Tupudana area. A similar incident was reported a day before also where a Haryana Police DSP was mowed down by a mining mafia in the Nuh city of the state.

As per officials, the accused, who first managed to escape, was eventually apprehended by police using CCTV evidence. "A female sub-inspector named Sandhya Topno was mowed down to death during a vehicle check, last night. She was posted as in charge of Tupudana OP. The accused has been arrested and a vehicle has been seized", said Ranchi SSP Kaushal Kumar.

Meanwhile, the police revealed that they have been looking after the cattle smugglers in the area for several days, and on Wednesday a blockade was put in place to nab them. "Police had received tips regarding the movement of cattle smugglers and therefore, were checking the vehicles passing from the check post when the incident took place," said SSP Kaushal Kumar.

Jharkhand | Sandhya Topno, a female sub-inspector was mowed down to death during a vehicle check, last night. She was posted as in-charge of Tupudana OP. Accused has been arrested and the vehicle has been seized: SSP Ranchi pic.twitter.com/WoNhSK6QTY — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2022

On Tuesday, a Haryana Police officer was killed by a mining mafia near Nuh's Pachgaon. Taoru DSP Surendra Singh was killed on the spot after being run over by a truck while investigating illegal mining. His body was later discovered in the trash. The incident occurred when Singh went to execute a raid at Taudu Hill after getting information regarding possible illegal mining.