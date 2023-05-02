Lifestyle

Follow these tips to take care of naturally straight hair

Written by Sneha Das May 02, 2023, 09:06 pm 3 min read

Follow these tips to maintain the health of your straight hair

Having naturally straight hair is a boon as it is easy to handle, brush, and style. It also does not get tangled or knotted easily and looks sleek, and smooth. However, straight hair is more prone to oil and dirt that can damage it and cause dullness, especially during the summer season. Follow these hair care tips to maintain naturally straight hair.

Wash your hair every other day

Unlike other hair textures, people with straight hair need to have a regular shampoo schedule to maintain their health. Thick and curly hair tends to get drier and therefore requires less shampooing. Straight hair, on the other hand, requires regular shampooing to prevent getting weighed down by product build-up. Use a gentle sulfate-free shampoo every other day and a clarifying shampoo once a week.

Use a conditioner carefully

While curly hair beauties need a boost of moisture and nourishment, people with straight hair usually have hydration in their scalp due to thin or fine strands. Therefore, if you have straight hair, apply a gentle conditioner only to the ends of your hair and comb upwards using your fingers. Avoid applying the conditioner directly to the roots to avoid any greasiness or limpness.

Use a paddle brush

Using the right hair brush is important to maintain the health of your mane. If you have straight hair, use a paddle brush that is able to work through a lot of hair at once and helps distribute the natural oils evenly. It will help detangle your hair, remove any frizz, add volume and keep it straight, sleek, and shiny.

Get your hair trimmed every four to six weeks

Straight hair is more prone to split ends which can make it look dull, dry, and shabby. It is recommended to get your hair trimmed at regular intervals every four to six weeks to prevent split ends and maintain volume. Also, lessen the use of heat styling tools like blow-drying, curling, or straightening to prevent any damage, and keep your tresses healthy.

Oil your hair at least once a week

No matter what your hair texture is, oiling and massaging must be a part of your hair care routine as it hydrates your scalp, improves blood circulation, and relaxes your muscles. Oiling your hair also promotes growth, and boosts shine while making your hair soft and healthy. You can massage your hair and scalp with coconut oil to strengthen the hair fibers.