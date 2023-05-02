Lifestyle

Get rid of these bad habits to improve your digestion

Written by Rishabh Raj May 02, 2023

Take your digestive health seriously

Our digestive system plays a vital role in our overall health and wellness, and yet we often neglect it. Certain habits can harm our digestive health, leading to discomfort and even serious health issues. From what we eat to how we eat, these habits can have a profound impact on our gut health. Beware of these five common habits that harm your digestive health.

Eating too much in one sitting

If you tend to overeat, be careful as it can cause harm to your digestive system. To avoid such issues, try having small and frequent meals throughout the day, instead of having a big one. When you eat too much, your stomach can become overstretched and this can cause pain and discomfort. Plus, it can lead to acid reflux, bloating, and other digestive issues.

Eating too fast

Eating too quickly can hurt your tummy. When you eat fast, you don't chew well and end up swallowing air with your food. Your stomach doesn't get enough time to stretch out, causing pain and discomfort. This can make you feel puffy and harm your digestion. Chew your food well and enjoy each bite to help keep your tummy happy and healthy.

Eating at the wrong time

Eating at the wrong time can mess up your digestive system. If you eat right before bedtime or keep your stomach empty for too long, it can lead to acid reflux, bloating, and feelings of discomfort. Eat your meals at the right time and avoid late-night snacking. If you are suffering from bloating problems, include these food items in your diet.

Not getting enough fiber

If you don't consume around 25g of fiber every day, you could harm your digestion and have trouble pooping. Luckily, there are lots of tasty foods that are high in fiber. You can try eating sweet potato, oranges, apples, broccoli, nuts, bananas, carrots, spinach, beetroot, green beans, or cauliflower. So, plan your meals with plenty of fiber to help your tummy well.