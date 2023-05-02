Lifestyle

Try these home remedies to get relief from sensitive teeth

These home remedies will relief the pain and inflammation related to sensitivity

Caused by exposed tooth roots or worn tooth enamel, sensitive teeth can lead to an unpleasant short, and sharp sensation as soon as you have something hot, cold, or sweet. Teeth sensitivity can also be caused due to receding gums, gingivitis, and overbrushing. While there are several kinds of sensitivity toothpaste and ointments available, you can also try these homemade remedies to get relief.

Aloe vera

Packed with anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties, aloe vera is highly effective for sensitive teeth. It will cleanse your teeth and gums and give relief from pain and irritation. Aloe vera also does not contain abrasives which makes it less harsh for the teeth. Scoop out the gel from aloe vera leaves. Blend it well and apply it to the sensitive areas of your teeth.

Garlic

The antifungal and antiviral properties in garlic help keep your teeth and gums strong and healthy. It's also an essential source of prebiotic fiber which is great for your teeth. The bioactive compounds like alkaloids, flavonoids, lipids, saponins, and steroids in it help manage dental plaque. Crush garlic cloves with salt and apply it to the affected tooth to soothe the sensitivity and pain.

Salt water rinse

Loaded with antiseptic and healing properties, salt water can help reduce pain and inflammation associated with sensitive teeth. It can also eliminate plaque and bacteria from your gums and teeth. Add salt to lukewarm water and stir the mixture well. Gargle with this solution for at least 30 seconds and spit it out. Do this twice daily to get some relief.

Turmeric

Popularly used in oral treatment, turmeric can heal sensitive teeth and remove bacteria, plaque, and inflammation. The curcumin present in turmeric can treat gingivitis and other gum diseases. You can massage some ground turmeric on the sensitive areas of your teeth. Alternatively, you can mix turmeric paste with mustard oil and salt and apply it to your gums and teeth twice daily.

Honey and warm water

Apart from treating colds and coughs, honey can also be used to reduce inflammation, pain, and sensitivity in your teeth and gums. The hydrogen peroxide in honey acts as an antiseptic and soothes pain caused by sensitivity. Stir honey in warm water and swish the mixture around your mouth. You can also rub honey on your tooth and gums whenever you feel sensitivity.