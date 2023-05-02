Lifestyle

Lettuce Month: Celebrate May with recipes featuring this green veggie

Try these delicious lettuce-rich recipes today

'Lettuce' begin the month with this wholesome leafy vegetable! The perfect salad ingredient that is loaded with several health benefits, lettuce makes everything fresh and juicy with its flavor and versatility. And as May is celebrated as Lettuce Month, we can't think of anything better than cooking (and savoring) some delicious food filled with this green awesomeness. Here are five recipes you can try.

Lettuce-wrapped cottage cheese

It's very easy to make this wrap which can be served with steamed rice or consumed as is. Grab a bowl and mix cottage cheese, red and yellow peppers, roasted garlic, peppercorn, Thai chili sauce, and crushed peanuts. Mix well and then spread this mixture on a lettuce leaf. Wrap it and then tie it with a chive. Enjoy!

Spicy lettuce cups

Heat some oil in a pan and then fry ginger, chilies, and garlic for a minute. Now sprinkle your favorite sauce, sugar, lime juice, and some crushed lime leaves. Keep cooking and mix well. While you are at it, make small cups of lettuce leaf and then transfer this mixture into each of them. Garnish with herbs and peanuts. It's done!

Lettuce cold spring rolls

Mix sliced spinach, celery, coarsely chopped dried cherries, carrot, and thinly-sliced lettuce. Add some salt, chili, and pepper. Drizzle with some sesame oil and toss well to coat all the ingredients. The next step is to dip a rice paper in water for 45 seconds and then drain the excess liquid from it. Pour the mixture on it, roll and wrap, and refrigerate.

Chicken lettuce wraps

First off, cook ground chicken in oil until it turns brown and crumbly. Add garlic, soy sauce, rice vinegar, and sriracha sauce, and keep cooking for two minutes more. Now add your favorite veggies including green onions, carrots, and cilantro. Mix well and your filling is ready. Place it in lettuce leaves, fold them like a wrap, and relish.

Fresh veggie salad

Ending this list on a much healthy note with this fresh veggie salad recipe that's easy to prepare and delicious to taste. All you have to do is, add coarsely chopped cucumber, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, and dill in a bowl. Add some lime juice, salt, and black pepper. Now add chopped cottage cheese to it and toss all the ingredients well and serve.