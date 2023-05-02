Lifestyle

These souvenirs speak volumes about Cuba's warm culture

These souvenirs speak volumes about Cuba's warm culture

Written by Anujj Trehaan May 02, 2023, 02:22 pm 2 min read

Here's your ultimate Cuba shopping list

When traveling to a land far away, getting a piece of its culture back home goes without saying. After all, there's hardly any better way to revisit memories of our trip than it is to do with souvenirs. Cuba, the sugar bowl of the world, is a traditionally rich country in the Caribbean, offering you plenty of items to go gaga over while shopping.

Cuban cigars

Cigars in Cuba are of national importance, among the top souvenirs, and are world-famous. You will chance upon a plethora of shops offering this product in every nook and cranny of the country. They are available in a spread of flavors like leather, cedar, spice, pepper, etc, however, it is important to check with your country's laws if it's permissible to bring cigars.

Cuban artisanal products

Another important aspect of Cuba's culture is its stunning artisanal products. The skilled and talented artists here make everything from jewelry and paintings to ceramic offerings like bowls, cups, and plates. Be ready to be spoilt for choice as they are available in a variety of sizes, shapes, designs, patterns, and colors. These come across as great accessories or home decor pieces.

Havana Club rum

Cuba, and the Caribbean in general, have a long history with rum, for it has been consumed and produced since the early colonial times. Havana Club is a local rum-making company that has garnered an international reach with its smooth flavor and aroma. With that said, it is an absolute no-brainer for you to get a bottle or two when shopping.

Habana 1791 perfumes

Want to capture the aroma of Cuba? Well, you can do so by bringing home a Habana 1791 perfume. A local landmark housed from the 18th century, this brand has 12 ambrosial scents including jasmine, rose, citric, tobacco, sandalwood, ying-yang, orange blossom, lilac, vetiver, patchouli, lavender, and violet. And if these aren't enough, you can customize and make a perfume of your own.

Cuban coffee

Coffee lovers, unite! You must, under no circumstances miss out on Cuban coffee, which is harvested in the Sierra Maestra Mountains. There are many local brands you may stumble upon from where you can choose the one that brews the perfect cup for you. Additionally, the coffees sold here are of top quality, featuring 100% natural ingredients and blending aromatic experiences.