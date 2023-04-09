Lifestyle

5 culturally-rich souvenirs to remember your trip to Kazakhstan

5 culturally-rich souvenirs to remember your trip to Kazakhstan

Written by Rishabh Raj Apr 09, 2023, 05:30 am 2 min read

Take a piece of Kazakhstan home with you

Kazakhstan is a breathtaking destination, offering tourists endless opportunities to explore its rich history and local culture. A unique souvenir that captures the essence of this fascinating country can be the perfect way to commemorate your journey. Here, we have curated a list of five culturally-rich souvenirs that are synonymous with Kazakhstan, ensuring that your memories of the trip last a lifetime.

Kurt

Originally developed by Central Asian nomads, Kurt is a high-caloric sour milk product that has been enjoyed in Kazakhstan for many years. Its distinct flavor aside, Kurt is particularly favored for its practicality, as it is well-suited for consumption in extreme conditions and hot weather. Furthermore, this food item has an extended shelf-life, which means it almost never goes bad.

Kamcha

For centuries, Kamcha - a leather whip for horses has held great significance among nomadic communities as a symbol of power and an essential household item. It is hung on a wooden folding grate called a Kerege, located in the men's territory of the yurt and above the house's threshold. Nomads believe that it is not only practical but also protects against malevolent individuals.

Felt products

The rugged terrain of the flatlands in Kazakhstan has led to the distinctive qualities of the local sheep's wool, which is heated, pressed, and matted to create a denser material that is highly durable. This wool is commonly used to create a variety of items, including toys, carpets, and clothing. Consider purchasing felt products to take advantage of this high-quality material.

Taqiyah

The Taqiyah is a circular-shaped skullcap that serves as a universal headdress for Kazakhs, worn by both men and women of all ages. Made from high-quality materials such as soft cotton fabrics, silk, velvet, and cloth, the Taqiyah is often intricately adorned with ornaments, embroidery, and beading. It represents the shared identity and heritage of the Kazakh people.

Kazakhstan chocolate

The country's confectionery industry has gained popularity among locals and visitors alike, making Kazakhstan chocolate a must-try. It offers a range of sweet, semi-dark chocolate bars that are packed and ready for gifting. You can easily find these chocolates in supermarkets and chain stores throughout the country, so be sure to bring back a taste of this delicious treat from your trip.