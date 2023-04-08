Lifestyle

5 most bizarre fad diets you probably haven't heard of

Written by Anujj Trehaan Apr 08, 2023, 10:12 pm 3 min read

Steer clear of these diets as they are unhealthy

When it comes to weight loss, people have several misconceptions and try countless fad diets to shed those extra kilos faster. As a result, these pseudo-scientific approaches that have zero credibility, end up doing more harm than good to one's body as they are falsely endorsed by self-proclaimed dieticians and fitness experts. Take a look at some of the most insane fad diets ever.

Always consult a certified healthcare practitioner for weight loss

The best way to lose weight is to consult a certified dietician and fitness coach instead of falling prey to fad diets that are based on misleading ideas. Like most fad diets, the ones mentioned in this list are not advisable to follow.

The baby food diet

If you are wondering this diet has a lot to do with baby food, you guessed it right. In this, one replaces their snacks and meals with jars of pureed baby food, which is usually between 20 to 120 calories per serving and has low amounts of protein and fiber. This may help adults achieve short-term weight loss but it isn't recommended by experts.

The cotton ball diet

This diet involves soaking cotton balls in juices and then eating them to cut down on calorie intake! Say what? The rule of this fad diet is that you consume five cotton balls dipped in orange juice, lemonade, or smoothie in one sitting. The rationale behind it is that you will fill your stomach without gaining calories, helping you to lose weight. No, thanks!

Alexa, play the 'Dumb Ways To Die' song!

The snake diet

No, you don't eat snakes in this bizarre diet. It has been created by a self-proclaimed fasting coach with no medical background, on a belief that the human body can survive only on one meal eaten a few times a week! You follow a 48-hour fast, savor a giant fat and protein-packed meal, and then fast for 22 hours until your next meal. Ouch!

The ice diet

Based on baseless beliefs, this weird fad diet involves consuming a liter of ice cubes every day to lose weight. Yes, you let them melt in your mouth and consume them like water instead of chomping on them. The rationale here is that melting ice takes hard work, for which you will burn more calories! What even?

The tapeworm diet

Ending the mess on the worst possible fad diet ever - the tapeworm diet. This one involves swallowing a pill that has tapeworm eggs. When the eggs hatch, the tapeworms grow inside your body and eat what you are eating! This way you can eat whatever you want without gaining weight as worms eat all your extra calories. Unbelievable!