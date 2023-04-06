Lifestyle

Avoid these common tourist mistakes in Sweden

Avoid the following mistakes to increases the chances of a smooth holiday visit to Sweden

Whenever you travel to a new country, you should take some time to familiarize yourself with the local social and cultural etiquette. Like every country, Sweden, known for its strong social welfare system, design aesthetic, natural beauty, and commitment to equality has some very specific rules. Steer clear of the following mistakes to have a hassle-free travel experience in Sweden.

Don't ignore the line culture

Swedes have a strong culture of queuing or standing in line. They expect everyone to wait their turn patiently and not try to cut in line. Respect this queueing culture, and always wait in line for your turn, even if the line seems long or slow-moving. It is also essential to maintain a reasonable distance between yourself and the person in front of you.

Don't worry about Swedish silence

Swedes are known for their reserved nature and can come across as quiet and introverted. They value personal space and privacy and may not engage in small talk or socializing with strangers. As a visitor, you may find this silence or lack of social interaction awkward or uncomfortable but do not take it personally. It is just a cultural difference.

Never support the Finnish Ice Hockey team

When it comes to Ice Hockey, Sweden and Finland are arch-rivals. They both are very passionate about their national teams and if you are watching a game with Swedes in their country, it is better not to support the Finnish team. While Swedes are generally friendly, supporting the Finnish team in front of them may lead to a heated argument.

Don't ask for a decaf

Swedes are among the world's biggest coffee consumers, consuming four to five cups per day on average. They prefer their coffee strong and black and hence decaffeinated options are not as prevalent. Most cafes won't even have decaf — and if they do, it'll be some powdery crap mixed with water. Although, you can always ask the barista if decaf is available.

Never club Swedes with the Norwegians or the Danes

While these Scandinavian countries share similar cultural, historical, and linguistic characteristics, they have unique identities and traditions that distinguish them from one other. Swedes, Norwegians, and Danes take pride in their individual national identities a lot. And since Sweden is the biggest and arguably the most powerful of the three, the Swedes are very protective of their position.