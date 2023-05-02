Lifestyle

#MetGala2023: Cockroach spotted on red carpet, netizens say 'best dressed'

Written by Anujj Trehaan May 02, 2023, 02:07 pm 2 min read

App'roaching' the Gala in style

Met Gala is of the most sought-after fashion events that have the who's who of the world gracing it. However, among the many public figures, there was an unexpected and rather uninvited guest that grabbed the paparazzi's attention in a jiffy. Well, we are talking about a cockroach that was spotted on the red carpet, who netizens think was the "best dressed."

The paparazzi captured a video that quickly became viral

On this year's Met Gala's blue and white carpet, a cockroach was spotted roaming (or should we say posing for the media?) around during the event. Upon being noticed, it was photographed and videographed by the paparazzi, the video of which was then shared on Twitter and it went viral in no time! Netizens flooded the comments section with their hilarious takes on it.

App-'roaching' the carpet in full swing!

'Ok now THIS is the best outfit of the night'

Reacting to the viral video, a user wrote, "Ok now THIS is the best outfit of the night," while another commented, "Best dressed celebrity right here." "Serving the best look of the night. The photographer makes her feel like the queen she is," said a netizen referring to the media personnel who followed the roach to take some more snapshots.

'Cardi B and the Cockroaches' - we are rofl'ing!

Well, asking the designer's name is not enc'roaching', is it?

'Roacher' that, Elyana!

It was later reported that the cockroach was stepped on

The cockroach only enjoyed a short span of attention and fame, since it was later reported that it was stepped on. "It is with deep sadness that we must report the #MetGala cockroach was stepped on. #RIP," read the tweet posted on the official handle of Variety. Well, what a grand life it lived to make it to the Met Gala and die there!

Priyanka Chopra strikes a pose, Alia Bhatt makes a debut

Just like every year, Met Gala witnessed a host of celebrities and artists from across the world turning heads with their quirky, thematic garbs. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas, Anne Hathaway, Rihanna, Cardi B, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Billie Eilish were some of the many all-star figures present. Alia Bhatt made her debut at the event and looked gorgeous.