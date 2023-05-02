Lifestyle

#MetGala2023: Why Lagerfeld's cat Choupette is ruling the red carpet

Written by Apurva P May 02, 2023, 01:08 pm 2 min read

Here is what you need to know about late German designer Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette

Choupette, the pet cat of late designer Karl Lagerfeld has been making headlines, thanks to all the magnificent Met Gala 2023 red carpet moments. From not being able to attend the Gala to seeing red-carpet outfits inspired by her, Choupette's a beloved figure in high fashion who's all over the news today. But what is so special about this feline?

Who is Choupette?

Lagerfeld adopted Choupette in 2011 and shared a great bond with her ever since. Since then this white Birman has been in the limelight, frequently spotted with her renowned owner and participating in some fashion campaigns. Choupette is now worth millions of dollars, and there were even rumors that she inherited Lagerfeld's money after his demise in 2019.

Choupette the 'sweetie'

Choupette translates to "sweetie" in French. Apart from that, it was a pet name in Lagerfeld's life that he used before naming this blue-cream tortie Birman cat. "There are people I call my Choupettes. [Luna Bijl] and the daughter of Vanessa Paradis, Lily-Rose Depp, they are my Choupettes," Lagerfeld stated in a 2018 interview with British Vogue.

Choupette: The model and influencer

Choupette has plenty of modeling gigs and businesses to her credit. She also enjoys a huge fan following on her Instagram account. Choupette regularly gets featured in celebrity photos. Given her popularity, in 2022, she celebrated her 11th birthday on a private jet! Originally French model Baptiste Giabiconi's pet, Choupette was given to Lagerfeld as a gift, following a stay while Giabiconi was away.

Kim K loved her time with Choupette

Choupette surely loves to model

Choupette-inspired outfits at the Gala

While Choupette was invited to attend the 2023 Met Gala, she opted to stay cozy at home. However, that did not stop celebrities from wearing Choupette-inspired outfits during the event. The most daring tributes came from Jared Leto, who appeared in a full fursuit, Doja Cat who arrived in feline facial prosthetics, and Lil Nas X who wore a bejeweled cat-like mask.

Reportedly Lil Nas X responded to reporters only with 'meows'

Choupette enjoying life after Lagerfeld's death

Karl Lagerfeld died in 2019 at the age of 85, leaving a large portion of his estate to his closest confidante. Post Lagerfeld's death, Choupette reportedly now lives with her nanny, former Lagerfeld housekeeper Francoise Cacote, in Paris. Her most recent public appearance was in Vogue, where she snuggled up in Naomi Campbell's arms, as a tribute to Lagerfeld.