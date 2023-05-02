Lifestyle

Met Gala 2023: How stars shone at the red carpet

May 02, 2023

Many A-listers showed up in black, white and red- paying honors to the late designer Karl Lagerfeld

This year's official Met Gala red carpet was nothing short of mesmerizing. The 2023 edition of the global fashion spectacle saw celebrities from different spectrums in elegant sartorial. Many A-listers showed up in black, white, and red paying homage to the late designer, with the theme being "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty." Here are some key moments from the red carpet.

Doja Cat brings feline energy to the carpet

Singer Doja Cat and actor Jared Leto invoked Lagerfeld's beloved cat, Choupette. Leto meowed his way through the night in a giant furry cat suit. Doja Cat, for her Met Gala debut, went a notch higher and walked the red carpet in a silvery, beaded Oscar de la Renta gown with a cat-eared hood, and a cat-face prosthetic makeup.

Jeremy Pope's memorial cape

Actor and singer Jeremy Pope stunned onlookers with his magnificent entry in a carpet-like train that apparently took five attendants to move up the museum's steps. His outfit, designed by Balmain, featured a Karl Lagerfeld portrait across the train. Pope was accompanied by designer Olivier Rousteing - who carried a bedazzled tote with the words, "Karl Who?"

Priyanka, Alia, and Isha brought the Indian glory

Alia Bhatt made her Met Gala debut in a dreamy white pearl-embellished gown by Prabal Gurung, taking inspiration from supermodel Claudia Schiffer's 1992 Chanel bridal look. Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked stunning as she walked in with her husband Nick Jonas in a black off-shoulder gown with a thigh-high slit and a ruffled cape. Meanwhile, Isha Ambani showed up in a Prabal Gurung embellished saree-gown.

A labor of love and 1,00,000 pearls

Isha Ambani looks all starry in this saree-gown

Businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla understood the assignment

Her futuristic appearance in the mirror-adorned Schiaparelli gown was reminiscent of Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette thanks to the bodice's cat-ear-like edges. Natasha Poonawalla has now attended the Met Gala four times, making her a seasoned pro. She made a stunning entrance in 2021 wearing a Sabyasachi saree with a gold breat-plate-like corset that rose to encase her head.

Celebrity stylist Ami Patel called Poonawala's look 'seriously brilliant'

Janelle Monáe changed things up

Rapper and actor Janelle Monáe was among the very few who took to outfit transitions this year. Monáe entered the carpet in a large, ornate, cone-shaped black-and-white coat. The two men who accompanied Monáe slowly started to unveil the coat, beneath which were a hoop skirt and a sequin bikini underneath that. "It's black and white and sex," she said.

Rihanna in an all-white floral look

Rihanna, who is pregnant with her second child came in an all-white ensemble covering most of her body and head. The bottom half of the dress was a gorgeous A-line, while the top consisted entirely of large white floral designs beginning around her hips and going all the way over her head. She completed her look with white cat-eye sunglasses.

Serena Williams confirms pregnancy

Met Gala was certainly special for the tennis icon Serena Williams. Williams confirmed that she is pregnant with her second baby by telling reporters that there were "three of us" on the red carpet. She arrived with her husband Alexis Ohanian. She also shared the news on her Instagram account.

Serena Williams' memorable Met Gala

Lil Nas X, Kim Kardashian had some sparkly moments

Lil Nas X arrived in a metallic and silver body paint encrusted with pearls and crystals from head to toe. The nearly naked look was designed by legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath in collaboration with Dior Men. Kim Kardashian made her entry in a Schiaparelli dress that was "dripping in pearls." She accessorized it with a massive diamond-and-pearl choker and diamond studs.