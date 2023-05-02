Lifestyle

5 house plants you can grow from stem cutting

5 house plants you can grow from stem cutting

Written by Sneha Das May 02, 2023, 10:40 am 2 min read

Growing these plants require no extra cost or efforts

You can regenerate several plants easily from stem cuttings and expand your garden with those herbs, flowers, and fruits without any extra cost or effort. You can bring extra plant cuttings from your friend or take cuttings from mature plants and place it in a container of potting mix. Here are five house plants you can grow from stem cutting.

Arrowhead Vine

One of the best choices for houseplants, arrowhead vine can grow in medium-light and low-light conditions. It helps cleanse the air, relaxes your mind, and creates a positive atmosphere at home. You can cut a six-12 inch long section of stem from the main plant and put the cutting in the soil in some other pot. New roots will grow in one-two weeks' time.

English ivy

One of the most versatile indoor plants, English ivy must be kept in a cool and bright place, but away from direct sunlight. It's a great medicinal plant that helps improve air quality. You can cut a four-five inch stem, dip the end part in some rooting hormone and place it in a glass of water to get a brand-new English ivy plant.

Chinese money plant

Apart from being a lucky houseplant for your home, the Chinese money plant creates peace and a healthy aura around the house by purifying the indoor air. It helps you relax and reduce stress and anxiety. When you notice tiny leaves in the bottom of the pot, take them out and plant them in new pots to grow new plants.

Jade

Jade plant is the perfect plant to keep indoors as it will attract wealth and good luck and will improve the air quality in your bedroom. Packed with medicinal properties, they can also be used to treat wounds. Take out a four-five inch long cutting from the plant and let it air dry for a few days to help it develop callus before planting.

Mint

One of the easiest and most popular perennial herbs to grow in your home, you can keep a mint plant in a cool room receiving bright and indirect light. You can cut four-five inches below the leaf node from the branch and place it in a water-filled vase. Next, transfer the new plant to a pot once it forms roots.