Lifestyle

Sleep divorce: Understanding this growing trend among couples

Written by Apurva P May 02, 2023, 09:48 am 3 min read

Sleep divorce is when couples sleep separately with the intention to improve each one's personal sleep hygiene

One of the most recent trends in relationships and sleep is the combined concept of 'sleep divorce'. It is a verbal contract between couples to sleep separately with the intention to improve each one's personal sleep hygiene, be it for a few days a week or every day. NewsBytes spoke to relationship expert Nisha Jamvwal to understand more about the trend.

Why do people resort to sleep divorce?

Many reasons that can affect one's sleep cycle while sleeping with your partner. "Snoring, restless legs, body heat, and different schedules are some of them. As a means to escape these and be comfortable, people chose to sleep apart and be in their personal space," explains Jamvwal. "Couples either sleep in separate beds, or rooms or sleep in different sleep schedules," she added.

Couples are valuing personal space more than ever

According to Jamvwal, although couples tend to enjoy time together they prefer to sleep alone because they don't necessarily want to constantly be with each other. "And that's the way it works for some couples in a day and age where independence and personal space is a biggie," she adds. They may also prefer separate rooms to cater to their television viewing choices.

Building separate rooms

Jamvwal says that today many builders give apartments with a separate bedroom for the lady of the house, besides the master bedroom. One of the predominant reasons is a difference in temperature. "Very often, a woman needs a warmer room and a man a cooler room and this becomes an issue of contention when the woman gets older and menopause hits her," she says.

Sleep divorce means lack of communication: Expert

While sleep divorce has some benefits in terms of having a personal space, it also indicates a lack of communication according to Jamvwal. "I feel every relationship needs work. Even if you make certain adjustments in temperature, television viewing, and personal space, in the long run, one does need to change oneself and grow with each other than apart," opines the expert.

Bottomline

It is important to act on what works best among partners in a relationship. Many people, especially abroad have reported benefiting from the sleep divorce in terms of better sleep quality and better-expressed individuality. However, it all grinds down to the fact whether the partners are comfortable with the arrangement. Sleep divorce works as long as there is love, consent, and trust between partners.