How to be a less-stressed leader at work

Written by Apurva P May 02, 2023, 07:14 am 2 min read

As we all learned from Spider-Man, with great power comes great responsibilities, we must also realize that with greater responsibilities comes greater stress. This takes a toll on you mentally and physically. If you are overstressed due to work, you must know there are ways by which you can reduce or even eliminate stress with the right decisions and actions. Here are some suggestions.

Prioritize top tasks

If you are a team leader, it is most likely that your day is swamped with tasks. A simple way to break down your day is by prioritizing tasks. Get an understanding of what needs to be done first, what needs more care, and what the least important task is. Once this is done, it is easy for one to go about the day.

Ask for help when needed

There might be days when you feel overwhelmed with your work. A key reminder here is not to force yourself to do it all. It is ok to share your task with someone or take a break at times. Similarly, stop expecting to have all the answers with you. When you are stuck at work, don't hesitate to ask others for help.

Celebrate small wins

It's likely that you unintentionally blend in with the routine hustle of life going on around you and forget to compliment yourself. Give yourself a pat on the back for each task completed and provide yourself with enough inspiration to complete additional tasks. You need a boost of motivation for your emotional stability. Don't neglect to take care of yourself.

Have trusted professional relationships

Building a trustworthy community around you will make you secure. These could be your colleagues or other delegates. Having people to rely on takes away half of your stress. These relationships can also help you in having a positive attitude when things go wrong. Getting your mood straight will further aid you in taking strategic decisions at the workplace.

Take time for yourself

It is important to normalize your self-care and prioritize your well-being. For better productivity at work, you need to be relaxed and recharged. The best way to get this done is by engaging in fun activities or doing things that you love. A steady amount of exercise daily or regular meditation also can help you feel rejuvenated.