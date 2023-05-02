Lifestyle

National Egg Month: May becomes 'egg'-citing with these delicious recipes

Eggs make everything delicious and wholesome

Time to begin the new month on an 'egg'-cellent note! May is celebrated as National Egg Month in the US and we just can't think of a better way to take our love of this brekkie favorite to the next level. Packed with several health benefits, this white shell of goodness can be savored in multiple ways. Mark the occasion with these recipes.

Egg bhurji

Whisk some eggs in a bowl and set it aside. Now add some oil to a pan and fry some cumin seeds, onions, tomatoes, curry leaves, coriander leaves, asafoetida, ginger, green chilies, and capsicum. Saute the mixture for about five minutes. Pour the egg mixture into it and whisk until cooked. Once ready, top it with some butter and beat to crumble.

Egg kebab

Boil some eggs and grate them in a bowl. To this, add coriander leaves, red chili powder, garam masala, salt, gram flour, chopped onions, and pepper powder. Add some water to this mixture and knead it into a fine dough. Add your favorite seasonings to taste, make balls of dough, and coat them with breadcrumbs. Fry them in oil and your kebabs are ready.

Spanish omelet with nachos

Fry some garlic, onion, and green pepper, and then sprinkle salt and pepper to taste. Now dice some potatoes, put them in a pan, and layer them with eggs. Add the garlic mixture on the top, then tomato sauce, Tabasco sauce, and cheese. Cook until the cheese melts and then remove from the pan. Serve it on the plate and garnish with sour cream.

Baked egg and chips

Preheat oven to 190 degrees Celsius. Now bake some potatoes and cut them into wedges. Place them in a baking tin and drizzle some oil and paprika. Shake the tin well to combine all the ingredients nicely. Next, roast it for about 25 minutes or until tender. Once done, place some tomatoes and crack some eggs in it. Roast again for six-eight minutes. Enjoy!

Egg and garlic fried rice

Fry some garlic in a pan until it turns golden brown. The next step is to add red chilis, spring onion, and ginger, and saute the mixture for around two minutes. Break an egg in the pan and cook until scrambled. To this, add some cooked rice and mix well so that all the ingredients combine well. Add soy sauce and serve.