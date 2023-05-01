Lifestyle

Souvenirs that capture North Macedonia's essence

Written by Rishabh Raj May 01, 2023, 05:56 pm 2 min read

Take home a piece of North Macedonia with these souvenirs

If you're planning a trip to North Macedonia, don't forget to bring home some fantastic souvenirs that capture the country's essence. From artisanal crafts to homemade honey, there's a wide variety of mementos to choose from. We have curated a list of some of the top souvenirs to get back from this country in Southeast Europe that will make for unforgettable gifts.

Opinci

These are traditional North Macedonian shoes made from a single piece of leather that is folded and stitched to create a simple, slip-on shoe. However, people no longer wear these handcrafted shoes, causing this traditional craft to slowly perish. Nevertheless, with some effort, it is still possible to find these handmade leather shoes from places that specialize in them.

Woodcarving artwork

In Macedonia, the ancient handicraft of deep wood carving has survived since the 12th century, passed down through generations. You can find many small independent shops across the country that sell a variety of items made using deep wood carving. Artworks feature historical events, religious themes, and national landmarks, and some even attempt to capture the divine essence of Macedonia.

Macedonian honey

Macedonian honey is a delicious and high-quality natural product that is considered among the best in the world. Macedonia's diverse flora and favorable climate provide an excellent environment for bees to produce honey with unique and rich flavors. Some of the most popular types of Macedonian honey are acacia, linden, chestnut, and forest honey. Each type has its own distinctive flavor and aroma.

Macedonian carpets

Carpets are an important element in Macedonian homes, with one often found in every room, even in the kitchen. These traditional Macedonian carpets are a unique blend of motifs from both Macedonian and Ottoman cultures, reflecting the country's rich history as a crossroads of East and West. Their intricate designs serve as a reminder of the cultural heritage and artistic traditions of the region.

Ohrid pearls

Ohrid Pearls are produced by two ancient families, Filevi and Talevi, who have been crafting them since the 1920s. The process of making these pearls remains a closely guarded secret to this day. The pearls are coated with a mysterious mixture of ingredients, and it takes a minimum of eight layers of emulsion to attain their final form.