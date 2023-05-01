Lifestyle

National Strawberry Month: Make May 'berry' good with these recipes

Written by Anujj Trehaan May 01, 2023, 05:33 pm 2 min read

Celebrate May on a delicious note

The US marks May as National Strawberry Month and we believe that the best way to celebrate it is by gorging on some appetizing dishes made with this berry. Loaded with magnesium, vitamin K, potassium, and calcium, this red bundle of goodness can be used in a variety of ways in the kitchen. On that note, whip up these five recipes over this month.

Strawberry mousse

Tip some strawberries into a blender along with some sugar. Blitz it all until smooth. Now whisk some cream and add some of the strawberry mixture to it. Mix a little until it turns pink in color. Use the rest of the strawberry puree in a glass and then top it up with the cream. Garnish it with strawberries and refrigerate for a while.

Strawberry ice lollies

Blitz a few strawberries into a blender and make a puree. Add some yogurt and blitz again. Add sugar or honey to taste and blitz more. Pour this mixture into popsicle molds and ensure that you are filling them up to the brim. Once done, insert ice cream sticks in each and freeze them for four-six hours.

Strawberry tart

Beat some butter and sugar. Ensure that it doesn't become fluffy but smooth. Mix in some eggs and flour to form a dough. Let it chill for 30 minutes. Grab a tart tin, put some of the dough in it, and allow it to chill for 30 minutes. Once done, bake for 15 minutes and then top it with strawberry puree.

Strawberry ice cream

To make a delicious and instant serving of strawberry ice cream, all you need to do is to follow a few simple steps. Mix mashed strawberries, milk, cream, sugar, vanilla, salt, and two tablespoons of red food coloring. Pour this mixture into an ice cream maker and freeze according to the manufacturer's instructions. Now scoop up some ice cream and garnish with fresh strawberries.

Strawberry pancakes

Mix flour, baking powder, and cinnamon in a bowl. Separately, grab a jug and mix soya milk, vanilla extract, and yogurt. Combine the two and make a thick batter. Pour a ladle of it on a pan rubbed with oil and cook over low heat until golden brown. Once done, plate the pancake, top it with strawberry puree, and garnish with fresh strawberries.