Lifestyle

How to avoid being a quintessential tourist when visiting Denmark

How to avoid being a quintessential tourist when visiting Denmark

Written by Rishabh Raj May 01, 2023, 04:43 pm 2 min read

Stay on the right side of Danish etiquette with these tips

Denmark has a unique culture, so it's important for visitors to be aware of the local norms and customs. From arriving late to a gathering to making jokes about the royal family, there are some key things to keep in mind. These tips will help you avoid coming across as a typical tourist while visiting Denmark and ensure that you have fun.

Don't mock the Queen

In Denmark, it's best to avoid making fun of the Queen as some Danes are very passionate about the royal family, and others are against it. Therefore, it is essential to be mindful of who you're speaking to and the context, as you wouldn't want to unintentionally upset anyone. To be on the safe side, it's better to refrain from joking about the Queen.

Don't be late

Being on time is a big deal in Denmark. Danes take punctuality seriously, and even arriving just a minute or two late can be seen as offputting. Be it for anything, it is important to plan ahead and leave enough time for unexpected delays. Being on time shows that you value and respect other people's time, which is highly regarded in Danish culture.

Don't ignore supermarket etiquette

Supermarket etiquette is taken seriously in Denmark. When you are at the checkout and placing your items on the conveyer belt, it's essential to use the little divider to separate your purchases from the next person's. Failing to do so may result in a disapproving "hmph!" from the shopper behind you. So, remember to use the divider to avoid any potential shopping cart drama.

Don't call a Dane during bedtime

In Denmark, it's not customary to make phone calls after 9:30 pm. Evenings are reserved for relaxation and personal time, so making a late-night call may not be well received. To avoid any awkward moments, it's best to check with your Danish friend before making a call after 9:30 pm. Respecting personal time is highly valued in Danish culture.

Don't drop by to see a friend unannounced

Danes take pride in their homes and prefer to keep them tidy. They don't want you to see their homes messy as they believe their homes reflect their personal style, their values, and personality. They highly value Hygge, the Danish way to embrace a happy and meaningful life. So it is best to plan ahead and check with your friend before dropping by.