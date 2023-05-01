Lifestyle

Celebrated chef Jock Zonfrillo dies before MasterChef Australia season premiere

Celebrated chef Jock Zonfrillo dies before MasterChef Australia season premiere

Written by Apurva P May 01, 2023, 03:45 pm 2 min read

Jock was announced as a presenter and judge in MasterChef Australia in 2019

Celebrity chef, author, and TV presenter Jock Zonfrillo passed away at aged 46, a day before MasterChef Australia's new season premiere. He was a judge on the show. Zonfrillo's family confirmed his demise through Instagram. "With completely shattered hearts and without knowing how we can possibly move through life without him, we are devastated to share that Jock passed away yesterday," it stated.

Jock Zonfrillo started working at the age of 12

Zonfrillo, who was born in Glasgow in 1976, began working in kitchens at the age of 12. His life took a new spin after he moved to Australia in 2000 where he opened multiple restaurants. His most successful among them was the Restaurant Orana which he opened in 2013. In 2019, he was announced as a presenter and judge in MasterChef Australia.

Masterchef Australia postpones new season's telecast

Network 10 and Endemol Shine Australia (producers of MasterChef Australia), said in a statement they were, "deeply shocked and saddened at the sudden loss." "Jock's charisma, wicked sense of humor, generosity, passion, and love for food and his family cannot be measured. He will be greatly missed." The new season won't be aired this week. Zonfrillo is survived by wife Lauren and four children.

Famous recipes by Zonfrillo

Zonfrillo, who was born to an Italian father and a Scottish mother, brought two powerful culinary cultures to his dishes. One of the noteworthy recipes by Zonfrillo is the creamy carbonara pasta. The most unique fact about this dish is that it had no cream in sight. A few of his Italian dishes include "Risotto with herbs and agrodolce" and "Nonno's mortadella sandwich."

Words pour in from fellow celebrity chefs

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and MasterChef Australia co-judge Jamie Oliver expressed their grief through their social media accounts. "Saddened by the devastating news... I truly enjoyed the time we spent together on MasterChef in Australia," Ramsay wrote. "Jock was very generous to me with his time and spirit in the show and will be so very missed," Olive shared.

This photograph hits differently now

Instagram post A post shared by jamieoliver on May 1, 2023 at 3:21 pm IST

Gordon Ramsay sent his love to Zonfrillo's family