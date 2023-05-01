Lifestyle

#DadGoals: Mark Zuckerberg learns sewing, makes 3D-printed dresses for daughters

Written by Anujj Trehaan May 01, 2023, 02:34 pm 3 min read

Zuckerberg is giving everyone #dadgoals with his new hobby

It's so special when parents go the extra mile in doing something for their children. Be it something big or small, the fact that they take out time of their overwhelming schedule means the world to their kids. Just like how, tech tycoon and CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, designed 3D-printed dresses for his two daughters and had been in the process since April!

Zuckerberg had been learning to sew since the last month

Zuckerberg had been learning a new skill since April. He learned to sew and then designed and 3D-printed beautiful dresses for his daughters August and Maxima. Sharing photos on Instagram, he wore, "I love building things and recently started designing and 3D printing dresses with the girls. A few projects from the last month... (and yes, I had to learn to sew)."

We have a new fashion designer on the block!

Look at the details of this mask!

His Instagram post quickly grabbed the attention of netizens

Soon after he shared the images, his fans and followers flooded the post with their comments as they loved what they saw. Tech tycoon Eva Chen commented, "Met Gala ready!!!" while another user wrote, "The time they are spending with you on this project is something they will always remember in the future!" Some also wanted to know about the 3D-printing process.

Having kids change how you think about the world: Zuckerberg

During one of his guest speeches in 2017, Zuckerberg was quoted saying, "Having kids does change how you think about the world in a pretty dramatic way." "I used to have meetings that ran really late, but now, I make sure that three times a week, I'm home to give Maxima a bath," he said. Spoken like a super dad, right?

What is 3D printing and why is it trending?

3D printing is a rage in the fashion industry with its cutting-edge technology. Designers use 3D fashion printers to design dresses, with proper attention to embellishments and accessories. The garments are printed layer by layer to create a 3D structure that fits the body. This smart process is time-saving, reduces resources, is versatile, and can be used to make a diverse range of costumes.

Future of 3D printing in mainstream fashion

With so many benefits, 3D printing can eventually be a boon for the fashion industry as it is a sustainable choice wherein no paper or fabric is wasted in designing the garments. It also gives the designers time to act more flexibly and helps them visualize the garment before its production. Customizing clothes becomes easy and precise with this.