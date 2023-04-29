Lifestyle

Avoid these common tourist mistakes in North Macedonia

Written by Rishabh Raj Apr 29, 2023, 06:00 pm 2 min read

Make the most of your Macedonian adventure by avoiding these mistakes

North Macedonia is undoubtedly a must-visit destination in Europe with its awe-inspiring natural beauty, warm and hospitable people, and delicious cuisine. Be mindful to not commit some common mistakes that could spoil your experience. Here are some social blunders you should avoid during your Macedonian sojourn so that your trip turns out to be the one you will treasure forever.

Don't provoke conversations about neighboring countries

Be mindful of the country's historical and ongoing tensions with neighboring countries, namely Albania, Greece, and Bulgaria. If you still insist on talking about these topics with locals, approach the conversation with sensitivity and an open mind, rather than taking sides or expressing strong opinions. The reason is that it's difficult to assume a person's stance on North Macedonia's relations with its neighboring countries.

Don't be surprised if you see people smoking inside restaurants

Smoking is a common sight in North Macedonia, and even inside restaurants and cafes. If you are not a fan of cigarettes or have any health concerns related to passive smoking, always ask before you sit. Though some restaurants may have separate areas for smokers and non-smokers, it's always best to check with them before you sit to relish your dishes.

Avoid political demonstrations

Although political protests in North Macedonia are typically peaceful, there is always a possibility that they may escalate into violence. Over the past five years, the country has experienced frequent political demonstrations. Make yourself aware of any planned demonstrations or gatherings, avoid getting involved in political activities, and keep a safe distance from any potentially volatile situations.

Don't be taken aback by the inquisitive nature of locals

Locals are not shy about asking questions and they may even want to know everything about you! Don't be taken aback by their inquisitive nature - it is all part of the friendly, welcoming culture of the beautiful country. So, be prepared to share a little bit about yourself and try to reciprocate your interest by asking questions about local customs and traditions.

Don't miss out on Rakija

Don't be fooled into thinking that Rakija is just like any other drink. Made from fermented fruits, it is a beloved traditional drink in the Balkans and North Macedonia is no exception. This liquor is typically served as a shot and is also incredibly delicious. So, don't miss out on the opportunity to try this must-have local specialty.