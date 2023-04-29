Lifestyle

Here are a few effective home remedies for bruises

Written by Sneha Das Apr 29, 2023, 04:00 pm 2 min read

These home remedies are effective and safe to use

Also called a contusion, bruises are an injury on the skin that causes your blood vessels to burst. The blood usually gets trapped under your skin which leads to a purplish or red mark that is painful and tender when you touch it. While bruises are harmless and can heal on their own, here are five natural and home remedies to soothe the pain.

Aloe vera

Loaded with vitamins, minerals, and enzymes, aloe vera helps soothe the pain and swelling associated with bruises and moisturize your skin. It also reduces blood clotting and accelerates the healing process. According to studies, the vitamin K in aloe vera helps speed up the healing process. Scoop out some gel from an aloe vera leaf and apply it to the affected area.

Ice therapy

If you have got an extremely painful bruise, apply some ice to the area to cool down the blood vessels and reduce the amount of blood leaking from them. This will reduce the size of the bruise, prevent swelling, and allow it to heal faster. Wrap ice cubes in a towel and apply to the bruise for 10 minutes. Repeat after 20 minutes.

Pineapple

Pineapple contains an essential enzyme called bromelain that has anti-inflammatory properties. This enzyme helps treat bruises and swelling and also reduces their duration and severity. It helps dissolve blood clots and triggers the body's ability to fight pain. You can have fresh pineapple juice in the morning to let the wound heal faster. Alternatively, you can also take bromelain supplements.

Lavender oil

Packed with healing properties, lavender oil will help soothe the bruised area and reduce pain, redness, and swelling. It will also promote relaxation and good sleep. It also reduces the discharge from wounds that can trigger harmful infections. Add two-three drops of lavender essential oil to cold water and soak a cotton cloth in it. Apply it to the bruised area.

Apple cider vinegar

Packed with anti-inflammatory properties, apple cider vinegar when mixed with water increases blood flow near the surface of the skin and accelerates the healing process. It helps prevent blood spots by allowing the blood gathered beneath the skin to circulate. Mix apple cider vinegar with warm water and gently massage over the bruise. Repeat this twice a day for a week.