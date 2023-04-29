Lifestyle

International Dance Day: 5 forms that are suitable for beginners

International Dance Day: 5 forms that are suitable for beginners

Written by Apurva P Apr 29, 2023, 05:00 am 2 min read

Get started with these dance styles

Do you love dancing but have no clue as to how you should go about it? Well, consider yourself sorted. Learning a dance form is a time-consuming process that requires countless hours of practice and constant rehearsal, and thus needs commitment. So if you are looking forward to it, here are five beginner-friendly dance forms to get started with.

Footstyle

If you are comfortable with different foot movements, this dance style is for you. Footstyle focuses on fast, heavy, and rhythmic movement of the feet. There are different styles of foot dance including tap dance and cha cha cha. It is easier to learn this dance form by breaking down its motions step by step.

Hip-hop

Hip-hop is a popular, cool, visually appealing, and energetic dance form that is suitable for beginners. Derived from hip-hop music and culture, this style combines aspects from several forms such as African dance, tap, and ballet. It is typically performed at street corners by dance crews in a freestyle way.

Bollywood dance

Often known as "film dance" or 'Indian choreography,' Bollywood dance is a fusion of many styles and influences, ranging from classical and Indian folk dance to contemporary and Western dance. Bollywood films have established their own distinct musical and dance style, mixing Indian dance forms with Western dance elements. This dancing technique is a mash-up of all those filmy moves shown in Indian movies.

Freestyle/ dance improvisation

When you perform freestyle dancing or dance improvisation, you move your body in an unplanned manner. This means that you don't have a defined choreography, but instead, you simply move to the music. Freestyle choreography, as the name suggests, is all about developing your unique style as there is no one method of doing it.

Waacking

If foot style is about foot movement, then waacking is all about hand movement. It is an extremely expressive, free, and musical form of dance that is characterized by arm movements with a strong emphasis on musicality, improvised performance, and expression. Waack dancing is distinguished by its femininity, flailing arms, and vogues (posing while dancing).