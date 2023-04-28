Lifestyle

Teen receives 170 college admission offers and $9 million scholarship

Written by Sneha Das Apr 28, 2023, 07:14 pm 2 min read

16-year-old high school senior Dennis Maliq Barnes received acceptance in 170 colleges

Getting into a dream college is the goal and aspiration of many students. However, 16-year-old high school senior Dennis Maliq Barnes from Louisiana, USA, got accepted at 170 colleges and has been offered a total of $9 million in scholarships. When he started the application process in August 2022, he aimed to apply to as many colleges as he could. Here's more to it.

Barnes applied to about 200 colleges

"As I applied to more schools, as my numbers went up, with the financial aid and acceptances into universities, I became intrigued," Barnes told CNN in an interview. "It was never really a surprise for me once I reached that number," he added. Barnes has applied to about 200 colleges, and according to school officials, Barnes' feat has created a new record.

Barnes has a GPA of 4.98

The school officials have reached out to the Guinness Book of World Records to make it official. Barnes has a GPA of 4.98 and will be graduating two years early. While he has not decided which college he will be joining, he is sure about his future plans. He wishes to study computer science and then get admission to a law school.

His strong support system helped him gain success

Barnes revealed that the presence of a strong support system that includes his family and friends, and his immense trust in the Almightly have helped him achieve success in life. "If you keep your school, your education a priority and keep God in the mix, then you are definitely going to be successful no matter what you do," Barnes said.

Barnes will make the final college decision on May 24

"I am a God-fearing young man; I keep God first," Barnes said. He plans to make his final decision regarding which college to join on May 24 before graduation. "I would like to use this influence to encourage others, other people in the Black community, and just upcoming juniors that are gonna be seniors next year, to just keep pushing forward," he said.