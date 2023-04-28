Lifestyle

Experiencing hiccups? Get rid of them using these home remedies

Experiencing hiccups? Get rid of them using these home remedies

Written by Anujj Trehaan Apr 28, 2023, 05:13 pm 2 min read

Try these home remedies to break free from hiccups

Hic! These remedies work. Hiccups could be sudden and annoying to deal with, especially when nothing seems to help you get rid of them. However, there are many natural and home remedies that you can put to use and break free from hic..hiccups! So without any further ado, here are five of them that you can try.

Sugar

Sugar is a popular home remedy for hiccups and has been used for ages to treat them instantly. All you have to do is, suck on a spoonful of white or brown sugar for about 10 seconds and then swallow it. Once done, take a big sip of water. The tiny granules of sugar cause slight irritation in your throat and distract your mind.

Lemon

Besides offering many stellar health benefits, lemon can come to your rescue when it comes to dealing with hiccups. Place a wedge of lemon in your mouth and either nibble on it and sip on its juice or keep it in your mouth and suck on it for a while. The sour taste can distract your vagus nerve and prevent hiccups.

Pickle or pickle juice

Another way to instantly stop hiccups is to consume your favorite pickle or drink its juice. Since it is pungent, it can nicely distract your vagus nerve and stop its contractions in no time. Simply, take a few drops of pickle juice on your tongue or suck on a pickle until your hiccups vanish.

Apple cider vinegar

A universal remedy for hiccups that has never failed, apple cider vinegar can come in handy when you are troubled with hiccups. Simply add a teaspoon of it to 1/3 cup of water and drink the mixture. Usually, you may find respite in the first two sips only. If not, you can continue taking more sips until your hiccups go away.

Cardamom

Take a glass of water and boil it. Once done, add a teaspoon of cardamom powder and let it steep for 15 minutes. Post that, strain the water and let it cool a little until it becomes lukewarm. Sip on it slowly to find respite in a jiffy. Cardamom is known to comprise ingredients that calm your vagus nerve, throat, and lungs.