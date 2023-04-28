Lifestyle

Got a sunburn? These effective natural home remedies can help

Written by Sneha Das Apr 28, 2023, 03:49 pm 2 min read

Sunburn can cause redness, pain and inflammation on the skin

Summers bring with them a lot of skin concerns and the most common among them all is sunburn which can cause redness, inflammation, itching, and dryness on the skin. While there are various medical ointments available to heal sunburns, nothing works better and feels lighter on the pocket than natural and home remedies to cool down your skin. Check out these five remedies.

Use a cold compress

Using a cold compress is one of the quickest and easiest ways to reduce the pain, inflammation, and redness associated with sunburn. You can wrap an ice pack in a soft towel and apply it to the affected area to soothe the burning sensation. You can use this cold compress every 10-15 minutes throughout the day to get some relief.

Aloe vera

A compound called aloin found in aloe vera gives it anti-inflammatory properties that help speed up the healing process of a sunburn. It also prevents your skin from peeling which is often associated with sunburn. Aloe vera gel moisturizes your skin and eases any itching, redness, or discomfort. Extract fresh aloe vera gel and spread it on the sunburnt area to soothe the pain.

Oatmeal bath

Oatmeal is one of the safest and most effective remedies for sunburn, thanks to its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. It can heal the skin, promote cell regeneration and reduce redness and swelling. The proteins, vitamins, and minerals in oatmeal also make your skin soft and smooth. Sprinkle finely ground oatmeal in lukewarm water. Soak your body in it and pat dry using a towel.

Tea tree oil

Packed with soothing and pain-relieving properties, tea tree oil can prevent peeling and blistering that can happen due to sunburn. It also helps improve the flow of blood to the skin's blood vessels. You can dilute tea tree oil with almond oil and apply it to the affected area to supply essential nutrients to the damaged skin and boost its healing process.

Honey

Loaded with antibacterial properties, honey can help subside the pain and inflammation associated with sunburn. The moisturizing agent in honey reduces the redness, swelling, and burning sensation of the affected area. It also prevents any risk of infection that can happen due to sunburn. Apply a thin layer of honey to the affected area, and clean after 15-30 minutes with a warm washcloth.