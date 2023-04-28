Lifestyle

Here are a few effective home remedies for dry nose

Written by Sneha Das Apr 28, 2023, 01:26 pm 2 min read

These natural and home remedies will help soothe dry pain

A dry nose can lead to discomfort, itching, and pain often caused due to blowing your nose too often because of allergies or colds. It mainly affects people living in dry weather conditions, in extreme heat, and who smoke tobacco or marijuana. It can also cause burning, scabbing, and bleeding inside the nose. Here are five home remedies to deal with a dry nose.

Coconut oil

Packed with antimicrobial and antifungal properties, coconut oil can help give relief from a dry nose and hydrate it from the inside. It lubricates the nose, cleanses the sinuses, and soothes cracks in the nostril. Warm coconut oil until soft and in a semi-solid state. Apply it to the inside of your nostrils using a Q-tip, twice a day.

Almond oil and aloe vera

This almond oil and aloe vera concoction helps lubricate your nose and eases any pain and discomfort. It helps you breathe normally while sleeping. Aloe vera soothes and rehydrates dry and irritated mucosa due to minor nasal irritations. Mix almond oil with aloe vera gel and apply it to the inside of your nostrils using a Q-tip to get relief from a dry nose.

Sea salt and water

An effective home remedy for dry nose, saline water acts as a natural humidifier and keeps the nasal lining nourished and hydrated. It helps clear out the mucus and irritants present in the nasal passage. Mix sea salt with water and pour into a spray bottle, and shake well. Spray the salt water into your nasal cavity for relief.

Vitamin E oil

Packed with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, vitamin E oil promotes the healing of the nasal passages and hydrates the nasal mucosa, thus relieving dryness. It also reduces nasal inflammation and prevents colds. Pierce vitamin E capsules and pour two-three drops into each nostril by tilting your head upwards. You can use this twice a day to nourish and moisturize the area.

Hot water steam

Inhaling steam at regular intervals is one of the most effective ways to get rid of a dry nose. This helps soften the dried mucus in the nasal passages and soothes the area. Pour boiling hot water into a bowl. Inhale the steam from the bowl for around 10 minutes by covering your head with a towel. Then, blow your nose and relax.