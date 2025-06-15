What's the story

The highly anticipated sequel to Kaithi, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring Karthi, will not feature actor Anushka Shetty.

Despite earlier rumors suggesting her appearance in the project, sources close to the team confirmed to 123Telugu that she was never approached for a role in Kaithi 2.

Meanwhile, work on the film will begin after Kanagaraj completes his ongoing project Coolie starring Rajinikanth.