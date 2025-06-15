Is Anushka Shetty a part of 'Kaithi 2'? Find out
What's the story
The highly anticipated sequel to Kaithi, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring Karthi, will not feature actor Anushka Shetty.
Despite earlier rumors suggesting her appearance in the project, sources close to the team confirmed to 123Telugu that she was never approached for a role in Kaithi 2.
Meanwhile, work on the film will begin after Kanagaraj completes his ongoing project Coolie starring Rajinikanth.
Sequel details
Sequel to continue Dilli's story
The sequel will continue the story of Dilli, played by Karthi. The first part was a massive hit and was set in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU).
The film also starred Narain, Arjun Das, and George Maryan. It was about an ex-convict who helps police officers nab drug lords while trying to meet his daughter.
Shetty's projects
Shetty set to shine in 'Ghaati' soon
Meanwhile, Shetty will be returning to the big screen after being absent from the limelight throughout 2024.
In 2025, she's slated for two big releases, Ghaati and Kathanar - The Wild Sorcerer.
Ghaati is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and is set to hit the cinemas on July 11.
On the other hand, Kathanar - The Wild Sorcerer, directed by Rojin Thomas, has yet to set an exact release date.