The much-anticipated horror-comedy Sardaar Ji 3, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa, is set to hit theaters on June 27.
Dosanjh will reprise his role as a stylish ghost hunter in the third installment of the franchise.
On Sunday, he posted the film's exciting teaser, which promises that the movie will be a family entertainer.
The clip promises an enjoyable horror-comedy
The teaser opens with a team entering the UK's most haunted castle. To help them, they call Dosanjh's character, who is known for handling ghosts.
The comedy begins with him entering the castle and talking to female ghosts.
As the teaser progresses, the mystery deepens, and it will be interesting to see how Dosanjh frees the castle from its ghostly inhabitants.
Meanwhile, controversy surrounds Dosanjh
Meanwhile, Dosanjh recently found himself in a major controversy amid speculations that Pakistani actors such as Nasir Chinyoti and Hania Aamir star in this project.
BN Tiwari, the president of Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), called out Dosanjh's actions and threatened to ban him from the industry.
"If Diljit Dosanjh or any other artist continues to act like this... they will be accused of non-cooperation," he said.
Per OTTPlay, Aamir was eventually replaced with actor Jasmin Bajwa.