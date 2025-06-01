'Sardaar Ji 3': Diljit promises love, laughter in new poster
What's the story
Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3.
The movie will hit theaters on June 27, 2025.
On Sunday, Dosanjh unveiled a new poster from the movie on Instagram.
In no time, the post went viral, and fans expressed excitement in the comments.
Poster details
'Sardaar Ji 3' promises triple the madness
The poster features Dosanjh in a quirky and vibrant look as his beloved character, Jaggi.
He is seen posing with women who have their faces covered with dupattas.
The caption reads, "Jidey Ton Bhoot Thar Thar Kamban Te Chudelan Kissian Mangan. JAGGI JI on the way."
"Love. Laughter. Goosebumps. This time, SardaarJi is back with triple the madness!"
Production details
'Sardaar Ji 3' to feature star-studded cast and crew
Directed by Amar Hundal, Sardaar Ji 3 will also feature Manav Vij, Gulshan Grover, Nasir Chinyoti, Monica Sharma, and Saleem Albela in pivotal roles.
Earlier, Dosanjh had shared another poster for the film where he was seen in his Sardaar Ji avatar with a turban and sunglasses.
The image hinted at yet another magical ride filled with action and comedy.
Other projects
Dosanjh's upcoming film 'Punjab 95' faces CBFC hurdles
Meanwhile, Dosanjh's Punjab 95 has hit roadblocks.
The movie, about Jaswant Singh Khalra, a human rights activist, has been facing hurdles ever since it was sent to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
The film has been seeking a CBFC certificate since 2022, and in September 2024, it was reported that the board had suggested making 120 cuts, which the filmmakers found unacceptable.
Dosanjh will also be seen in Detective Sherdil, releasing on June 20 on ZEE5.